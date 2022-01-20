Crime Watch

November 29
1. A 2011 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado collided at the 800 block of Middle Road, resulting in $850 in damage
December 9
2. A juvenile was arrested at the 3300 block of 18th Street on suspicion of fifth degree theft
3. Robert Ray Kientopf, 46, 2045 West 1st Street, Davenport, was arrested at Grant Street and Interstate 74 on suspicion of second degree eluding, driving while barred habitual offender, interference with official acts, registration violation, violating one way traffic designation and eight counts of failure to obey traffic control device
December 13
4. A 2016 Ford Fusion and a 2007 Chevrolet Tilt Master collided at Happy Joe Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $11,000 in damage
December 15
5. Crayola bath drops, two John Deere shirts, a fitness box and exercise equipment, total value $390, were reported stolen at the 3300 block of Dundee Lane. All items were later recovered
December 17
6. A harassing phone call was reported at the 5700 block of Texas Drive
7. Kenneth Wayne Holland, 62, 806 Pershing Avenue, Davenport, was cited at the 900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of third degree theft. Electronics, valued at $149.50 were reported stolen but later recovered
8. Dean Thomas Allendorf, 57, 3588 Cobblestone Drive, was arrested at the 3700 block of Cobblestone Drive on suspicion of OWI second offense and failure to maintain control
9. A 2008 Jeep Wrangler, a 2012 Honda Accord and a 2018 Dodge Charger collided at the 3700 block of Cobblestone Drive, resulting in $12,000 in damage
December 19
10. Stefanie Leigh Stanton, 27 111 Scott Drive, West Branch, was arrested at the 1800 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of domestic assault, interference with official acts and public intoxication
11. Property damage, valued at $25, was reported at the 2600 block of Central Avenue
December 20
12. Currency, valued at $1,258.58, was reported stolen from the 2500 block of Tech Drive
13. A Chevrolet Equinox, valued at $10,000 was reported stolen from the 20 block of Parklane Circle, but was later recovered
14. Currency, a driver’s license, a debit card, medication, perfume, gift cards, a wallet and a purse, total value $736, was reported stolen and a 2013 Honda Accord was reported destroyed at the 2200 block of Middle Road
15. Burglary, resulting in approximately $200 in damages to a motor vehicle, was reported at the 1800 block of Sutton Place
December 22
16. Pablo Melendez III, 49 and Sandy Lynn Cardoza, 47, 2420 North Zenith Avenue, were arrested on suspicion of OWI first offense at the 1700 block of Isle Parkway
17. A vehicle was reported egged at Devils Glen Road and 53rd Avenue
18. Clothing, valued at approximately $2,000, was reported stolen from the 3100 block of Chateau Knoll
19. Jessica M Hart, 42, 1535 36th Avenue, Moline, was arrested at the 3900 block of State Street on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia
20. Mark Joseph Anderson, 38, 107 5th Avenue, Colona, was arrested at the 1800 block of Grant Street on suspicion of fifth degree theft, interference with official acts and possession of drug paraphernalia. Tools, valued at $8.49, were reported stolen but recovered
December 23
21. Allison Courtney Jacoby, 34, 3217 Chateau Knoll, was cited at the 4500 block of Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of assault
22. A fraudulent credit card, resulting in $3,981.95, was reported at the 3400 block of West Harbor Drive
December 25
23. Larona L Schneider, 60, 1336 25th Avenue, Rock Island, was arrested at the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of violation financial liability coverage
24. Shelly Lynn Ortega, 52, 2738 State Street, was arrested at the 2700 block of State Street on suspicion of domestic abuse
25. Ricardo Cervantes, 2705 9th Avenue, Rock Island, was cited at the 3000 block of Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance
December 26
26. Tools, valued at $4,450, were reported stolen from the 7000 block of Matthews Pass
December 27
27. Tools, valued at $7,925 and a vehicle, valued at more than $10,000, were reported stolen from the 3000 block of Charissas Place
December 28
28. A 2019 Subaru Crosstrek and a 1995 Chevrolet 1500 collided at the 3400 block of Middle Road, resulting in $250 in damage
29. A 2017 Honda CRV and a 2006 Hyundai Tucson collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Interstate 74, resulting in $2,500 in damage
30. A 2017 Jeep Compass, a 2005 Nissan Titan and a 2013 Toyota Prius collided at the 2500 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $4,600 in damage
December 29
31. A hit and run was reported at the 4400 block of Devils Glen Road
32. A domestic fight was reported at the 2200 block of Crow Creek Road
33. Fraudulent airline tickets/vouchers, valued at $2,580 were reported at the 6000 block of Shawnee Court
34. Kiara Chiquita White, 32, 47 Manor Drive, Eldridge, was arrested at Middle Road and Oakbrook Drive on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and violation financial liability coverage
December 30
35. A 2009 GMC Sierra and a 2013 Ram 1500 collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $6,000 in damage
36. Assault was reported at the 5000 block of Competition Drive
37. Wayne Lee Schumacher III, 39, 202 Mississippi Court, East Moline, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of intrastate warrant, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of interference with official acts, and possession of drug paraphernalia at the 800 block of Golden Valley Drive
38. A 2021 Ford Fusion and a 2005 Mercury Mariner collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $6,000 in damage
39. Jatten Tyzer-Tavon Kuhrt, 22, 1080 39th Street was arrested at the 1000 block of 39th Street on suspicion of domestic assault and child endangerment
December 31
40. A 2018 Honda CRV and a 2018 GMC Acadia collided at Learning Campus Drive and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $550 in damage
41. Fraud, resulting in $2,335.20 lost, was reported at the 3200 block of Johnathan Avenue
42. Sloane Kenon Murray, 32, 2846 Magnolia Drive was arrested at the 300 block of Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of operating without valid driver’s license when disqualified, improper turn and operation without registration
43. Fraud was reported at the 6800 block of Prairie Grass Lane
44. Assault was reported at the 100 block of 12th Street
January 1
45. Two tins of Pokemon cards, valued at $35, were reported stolen and a 2002 Pontiac Grand AM was reported destroyed from the 3400 block of Middle Road
January 2
46. A 2008 Ford F35 and a 2022 Audi Q7 collided at the 1400 block of Kimberly Road, resulting in $4,400 in damage
47. Vandalism resulting in $200 in damage was reported at the 1700 block of Bristol Drive
48. A 2015 Jeep Patriot and a 2008 GMC Yukon collided at Brown Street and 17th Street, resulting in $1,000 in damage
49. William Ray Kill, 75, 1516 Antler Court, was arrested at the 1500 block of Antler Court on suspicion of domestic assault
January 3
50. A 2006 Chevrolet Equinox and a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country collided at the 2700 block of 62nd Street Court, resulting in $10,000 in damage
51. Counterfeit $20 bills, equaling $260, were reported at the 800 block of Middle Road
52. A 2019 Toyota Corolla was reported stolen at the 1700 block of Isle Parkway
53. Clayton Thomas Reed, 28, 2707 Magnolia Drive was arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property-second degree theft and driving while barred habitual offender at 2600 Magnolia Drive. A 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee, valued at $4,000 was recovered
54. A 2008 Ford Escape and a 2011 Kia Sorento collided at the 800 block of Middle Road, resulting in $100 in damage
January 4
55. A 2017 Volkswagon Jetta and a 2014 Ford Focus collided at Forest Grove Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $2,000 in damage