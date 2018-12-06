Oct. 29
1 A 2014 Ford F250 and a 2005 Ford Fusion collided in the 800 block of Grant Street, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
Oct. 31
2 A 2008 Hyundai Azera and a 2017 GMC Savanna collided in the 3800 block of Greenbriar Drive, resulting in $10,000 in damage.
Nov. 1
3 A 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, valued at $15,000, was reported stolen in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway.
Nov. 2
4 A 2010 Cadillac DTS and a 2018 Chrysler Sedan collided in the 1000 block of Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
5 A 2008 Chrysler Cruiser was involved in a single vehicle crash at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
Nov. 3
6 A 2015 Dodge Journey and a 2014 Toyota Corolla collided at Mississippi Boulevard and 18th Street, resulting in $500 in damage.
Nov. 4
7 Raymond Warren Bowles, 54, 1138 State St., Apt 5, was arrested in the 1200 block of State Street on suspicion of public consumption/intoxication and third-degree theft.
Nov. 5
8 A 2003 Lexus ES and a 2015 GMC Yukon collided at Middle and Devils Glen roads, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
Nov. 8
9 Food, valued at $54.11, was reported stolen in the 2200 block of Kimberly Road.
Nov. 9
10 A 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe, a 2000 Toyota Sienna, and a 2002 Ford Escape collided at Interstate 74 and State Street, resulting in $6,500 in damage.
11 A 2001 Dodge Saturn and a 2017 Toyota Tundra collided at Interstate 74 and Grant Street, resulting in $2,200 damage.
12 A 2015 Honda CRV, a 2016 Subaru Outback, and a 2000 Ford Escape collided at Tanglefoot Lane and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $25,250 in damage.
Nov. 10
13 A 2009 Ford Focus and a 2017 Ford Escape collided in the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $10,000 in damage.
14 A 2003 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2003 Pontiac Vibe collided in the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
15 Cody Dean Gibson, 27, 3706 Esplanade Ave., Apt 6, Davenport, was arrested at 53rd and Falcon avenues on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
16 A 2015 Toyota Camry, a 2006 Chrysler Siberian, and a 2007 Ford Freestyle collided at Grant Street and River Drive, resulting $9,800 in damage.
Nov. 11
17 Gavin Wiley Griffith, 28, 7108 Hillandale Road, Apt 4, Davenport, was arrested at State Street and Fenno Road on suspicion of second-offense operating while intoxicated and driving while license denied or revoked.
Nov. 12
18 Jacob Joel Mitchell, 26, 610 15th St., was arrested in the 600 block of 15th Street on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury and first-offense public intoxication/consumption.
Nov. 13
19 A 2014 Chevrolet Captiva and a 2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser collided at Spruce Hills Drive at Welshire Drive, resulting in $2,500 in damage.
20 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $220, was reported in the 3300 block of Winston Drive.
21 Michael Brent Owen, 29, 1608 South Vermont Ave., Davenport, was arrested in the 900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
22 Robert Leon Oberlander, 24, no address given, was arrested in the 1800 block of Grant Street on suspicion of third-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance.
23 A 2017 Nissan Armada was involved in a single vehicle crash at 29th Street and Middle Road, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
Nov. 14
24 Alcohol, valued at $22, was reported stolen in the 800 block of Middle Road.
Nov. 15
25 A 2012 Toyota Sienna collided with an animal at Zimmerman Drive and State Street, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
26 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $150, was reported in the 2000 block of Tanglefoot Lane.
27 Roscoe Hudson, 25, 1720 West 9th St., Davenport, was arrested at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of eluding and reckless driving.
28 A 1990 Plymouth Neon and a 2016 Dodge Ram collided at Grant Street and River Drive, resulting in $10,000 in damage.
Nov. 16
29 A 2009 Ford Fusion and a 2016 Toyota Scion collided in the 3800 block of Tanglefoot Lane, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
30 A 1998 Cadillac Deville and a 1999 GMC Suburban collided at Alcoa Avenue and 14th Street, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
Nov. 17
31 Cash, tools, and a 2012 Ford Fusion, valued at $15,560, were reported stolen in the 2600 block of Crestview Drive.
32 A 2006 Mercury MGO and a 2018 Toyota Camry collided at Welshire Drive and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $20,000 in damage.
33 A 2017 Kia Sorrento and a 2017 GMC Acadia collided in the 2700 block of Middle Road, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
Nov. 18
34 A 2015 Kia Soul and a 2011 Acura RDX collided at Middle and Devils Glen roads, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
35 A 2012 Toyota RAV4, a 2008 Lexus IS 250, and a 2012 Chrysler 200 LX collided in the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
Nov. 20
36 A 2009 Ford Escape and a 2017 Ford Explorer collided at Interstate 74 mile marker 4.5, resulting in $300 in damage.
