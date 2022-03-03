Crime watch

January 12

1. Second degree theft was reported at the 5400 block of Valley Drive

January 25

2. A 2014 Ford Fusion collided with a Mediacom internet box at the 3600 block of Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $6,700 in damage

January 26

3. Malique Isiah Richardson, 18, 1504 West 8th Street, Davenport, was arrested at the 3400 block of Towne Pointe Drive on suspicion of criminal mischief

January 29

4. Sophia Marie Maresca, 47, no address given, was arrested at the 900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia

February 5

5. A 2007 Toyota Corolla and a 2011 Toyota RAV4 collided at Tanglefoot Lane and 29th Street, resulting in $6,000 in damage

6. A 2014 Ford F150 and a 2018 Ford Escape collided at Interstate 80 and Middle Road, resulting in $8,000 in damage

February 6

7. Property damage was reported at the 4300 block of Tranquility Court

February 7

8. A forged check was reported at the 4300 block of Augusta Court

9. An altered check, an ID and two pieces of mail were reported stolen from the 5500 block of Valley Drive

10. A 2015 Nissan Maxima and a 2021 Honda CRV collided at the 3300 block of 18th Street, resulting in $1,000 in damage

February 8

11. Michelle L. Whittington, 54, 336 Matilda Street, Pekin, was arrested at the 800 block of Golden Valley Drive on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia

February 9

12. Michael Anthony Ditoro, 40, 1447 West 12th Street, Davenport, was arrested at Intserstate 74 and State Street on suspicion of OWI second offense, driving while license denied, suspended or cancelled, operation without registration, violation of financial liability coverage and speeding

13. A $20 bill, a credit card and a debit card were reported stolen from the 2200 block of Middle Road

14. Consumable goods, total value $3,470.76, were reported stolen at the 3400 block of Middle Road

15. A 2018 Buick Encore and a 2017 Nissan Rogue collided at Devils Glen Road and Middle Road, resulting in $12,000 in damage

February 10

16. Jason Carl Claussen, 43, 19465 210th Street, Davenport, was arrested at the 800 block of Golden Valley Drive on suspicion of driving while barred habitual offender

17. Christy Ann Anderson, 48, no address given, was arrested at the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of trespassing

February 11

18. A 2017 Hyundai Elantra and a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe police car collided at Middle Road and 18th Street, resulting in $6,000 in damage

19. Christian Antonio Blumer, 21, 1510 West 3rd Street, Davenport, was arrested at the 1200 block of 14th Street on suspicion of drug possession/delivery, possession or distribution without tax on a taxable substance, possessing contraband in a correctional facility, providing false identification information, intrastate warrant, failure to have valid license/permit while operating, operation without registration and violation financial liability coverage

20. Garland Paul Carrell, 36, 1311 Chateau Knoll, was arrested at the 2900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of interference with official acts, possession of a controlled substance and animal abuse

21. Anthony Schlieper, 31, 1030 39th Street, was arrested at the 100 block of 39th Street on suspicion of assault

22. A 2008 Subaru Legacy and a 2010 Ford Econoline collided at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $7,000 in damage

February 12

23. An iPhone, valued at $700, was reported stolen from the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road

24. Laqwita Denise Harris, 30, 9500 14th Street, Rock Island, was arrested at the 3400 block of Towne Pointe Drive on suspicion of false information to a police officer, public intoxication and trespassing

February 13

25. Michelle A White, 39, 4302 35th Street, Moline, was arrested at 17th Street and Grant Street on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia

February 15

26. Emma Rose Caraveo, 19, 1108 West 6th Street, Milan, was arrested at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of two counts of possession of controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia

