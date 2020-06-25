Crime watch

May 28

8. Thomas Jason Ruchotzke, 40, 2220 Mississippi Boulevard, apt. 6, was arrested in the 2200 block of Mississippi Boulevard on suspicion of fifth degree criminal mischief and fifth degree theft.

9. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $50, was reported in the 3500 block of Devils Glen Road.

May 30

10. Kathrina Fern Olson, 63, 3565 Woodholm Lane, was arrested in the 3500 block of Moencks Road on suspicion of third degree harassment and first offense public consumption/intoxication.

11. A wallet, cash, and cards, valued at $320, were reported stolen in the 3100 block of Somerset Drive.

May 31

12. A 2007 GMC Van and a 2011 Ford Econoline collided in the 1000 block of Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $3500 in damage.

13. Lea Dannette Reese, 37, 985 Middle Road, apt. 224, was cited in the 900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.

14. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $50, was reported in the 4100 block of Depot Street.