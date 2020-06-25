Crime watch

May 15
1. A 2008 Chrysler Sebring and a 2019 Subaru Forester collided at Deerbrook Drive and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
May 22
2. A 2019 Nissan Murano and a 2009 Toyota Camry collided in the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $800 in damage.
3. A 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle was involved in a single vehicle accident at Grant Street and 14th Street, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
May 24
4. A 2013 Ford F150 and a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
5. Paxton Cole Brown, 26, 900 Locust Street, Carthage, Illinois, was arrested at State Street and 19th Street on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
May 26
6. A 2018 Kia Soul and a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt collided at Middle Road and Forest Grove Drive, resulting in $5,500 in damage.
May 27
7. David Lee Clark, Jr., 50, 1400 Timberline Drive, was arrested in the 700 block of 16th Street on suspicion of fifth degree theft, habitual offender driving while barred, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 28
8. Thomas Jason Ruchotzke, 40, 2220 Mississippi Boulevard, apt. 6, was arrested in the 2200 block of Mississippi Boulevard on suspicion of fifth degree criminal mischief and fifth degree theft.
9. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $50, was reported in the 3500 block of Devils Glen Road.
May 30
10. Kathrina Fern Olson, 63, 3565 Woodholm Lane, was arrested in the 3500 block of Moencks Road on suspicion of third degree harassment and first offense public consumption/intoxication.
11. A wallet, cash, and cards, valued at $320, were reported stolen in the 3100 block of Somerset Drive.
May 31
12. A 2007 GMC Van and a 2011 Ford Econoline collided in the 1000 block of Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $3500 in damage.
13. Lea Dannette Reese, 37, 985 Middle Road, apt. 224, was cited in the 900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
14. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $50, was reported in the 4100 block of Depot Street.
15. A 1992 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2011 Subaru Outback collided at Devils Glen Road and Park Wild Drive, resulting in $2,300 in damage.
June 1
16. A 2019 Chevrolet Malibu and a 1994 Ford Club Wagon collided at Interstate 74 mile marker 5.1, resulting in $20,000 in damage.
17. A 2006 Chevrolet Malibu and a 2018 Dodge Charger collided at Interstate 74 and State Street, resulting in $4,500 in damage.
18. Electronics, cash, a wallet, driver’s license, and a knife, valued at $410, were reported stolen in the 900 block of Middle Road.
19. Tools, valued at $5,950, were reported stolen in the 5,500 block of Valley Drive.
20. Clothing and merchandise, valued at $10, were reported stolen in the 1900 block of Bristol Drive.
21. A 2002 Ford F150, a 2010 Ford Fusion, and a 2015 GMC Acadia all collided at State Street and Interstate 74, resulting in $11,000 in damage.
June 2
22. A 2018 Honda Ridgeline and a 2007 Honda Odyssey collided at Grant Street and 20th Street, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
23. A safe, firearm, and ammunition, valued at $500, were reported stolen in the 3700 block of Vogel Court.
24. Ashley Orosco, 29, 220 West 5th Street, Davenport, was arrested at Interstate 74 and Middle Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and providing false identification information.
25. Shawna Leigh Leprevost, 23, no address given, was arrested at Interstate 74 and Middle Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
June 3
26. Douglas Richard Whalen, 28, 7071 Holdorf Drive, Blue Grass, was arrested at Utica Ridge Road and Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of second offense operating while intoxicated and unlawful possession of prescription drugs.
27. A 2000 Buick Park Avenue and a 2008 Nissan Titan collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $13,000 in damage.
28. Donald Raymond Harris III, 50, no address given, was arrested in the 800 block of 18th Street on suspicion of interference with official acts and first offense public consumption/intoxication.
June 4
29. A 2013 Ford F150 and a 2014 Ford Escape collided in the 100 block of Greenwood Avenue, resulting in $7,500 in damage.
June 5
30. A 2016 Chrysler 200, a 2012 Dodge Caravan, and a 2006 Pontiac G6 all collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $15,000 in damage.
June 6
31. A 2002 Buick Rendezvous and a 2005 Dodge Durango collided at 23rd Street and Grant Street, resulting in $2,500 in damage.
32. A 2019 GMC Terrain and a 2005 Ford 500 collided at 10th Street and Grant Street, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
June 7
33. A 2005 Acura ATL and a 2918 Toyota Camry collided at Holmes Street and 10th Street, resulting in $14,000 in damage.
June 8
34. A Ford Pickup and a 2013 Lexus ES300H collided at 1400 Grant Street, resulting in $500 in damage. (No year or model listed on the Ford.)
35. A 2008 Ford Edge and a 2010 Toyota Corolla collided at Interstate 74 and State Street, resulting in $1,100 in damage.
