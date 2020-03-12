Crime Watch

9. A 2005 Nissan Maxima and a 2014 Ford E-250 collided at Middle Road and Interstate 74, resulting in $4,500 in damages.

February 14

10. A 1993 Buick Lesabre and a 2016 Dodge Ram collided at State Street and Interstate 74, resulting in $3,500 in damages.

11. Merchandise, valued at $83, was reported stolen in the 1800 block of Grant Street.

12. A 2003 Buick Lesabre and a 2013 GMC Acadia collided at Valley Drive and Belmont Road, resulting in $20,050 in damages.

13. A 2010 Ford Escape and a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze collided at Middle Road and 23rd Street, resulting in $30,000 in damages.

February 15

14. A 2011 Chevrolet Traverse and a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta collided at Interstate 74 and State Street, resulting in $2,300 in damages.

February 16

15. Tools, valued at $60, were reported stolen in the 2100 block of Cody Street.

February 17

16. A 2019 Ford Edge and a 2008 Honda Fit collided in the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $4,000 in damages.