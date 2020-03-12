Crime Watch

February 6
1. A 2007 Buick Lucerne and a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse collided at Middle Road and Competition Drive, resulting in $5,000 in damages.
February 7
2. Criminal mischief, damages totaling $1,000, was reported in the 6000 block of Eagle Ridge Road.
February 12
3. A 2008 Honda Civic was involved in a single-vehicle accident on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $8,000 in damages.
4. A 2012 Chevrolet Cruze collided with a wood post at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $1,400 in damages.
February 13
5. A 2013 Ford Edge and a 2005 Toyota Avalon collided in the 3000 block of 18th Street, resulting in $1,400 in damages.
6. A 2019 Ford F150 and a 2016 Mercedes C300 collided at in the 3000 block of 18th Street, resulting in $500 in damages.
7. A 2014 Ford F250 and a 2005 Toyota Avalon collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $8,500 in damages.
8. A hit-and-run accident, damages totaling $500, was reported in the 1200 block of Lincoln Road.
9. A 2005 Nissan Maxima and a 2014 Ford E-250 collided at Middle Road and Interstate 74, resulting in $4,500 in damages.
February 14
10. A 1993 Buick Lesabre and a 2016 Dodge Ram collided at State Street and Interstate 74, resulting in $3,500 in damages.
11. Merchandise, valued at $83, was reported stolen in the 1800 block of Grant Street.
12. A 2003 Buick Lesabre and a 2013 GMC Acadia collided at Valley Drive and Belmont Road, resulting in $20,050 in damages.
13. A 2010 Ford Escape and a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze collided at Middle Road and 23rd Street, resulting in $30,000 in damages.
February 15
14. A 2011 Chevrolet Traverse and a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta collided at Interstate 74 and State Street, resulting in $2,300 in damages.
February 16
You have free articles remaining.
15. Tools, valued at $60, were reported stolen in the 2100 block of Cody Street.
February 17
16. A 2019 Ford Edge and a 2008 Honda Fit collided in the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $4,000 in damages.
17. A hit-and-run accident, damages totaling $500, was reported in the 2300 block of Cumberland Square Drive.
February 18
18. A 2004 Buick Lesabre, valued at $8,000, was reported stolen in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway.
19. Susan Lynn Vaughn, 60, 2128 Judson Court, Davenport, was arrested in the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of third-degree theft.
February 19
20. Tod Mark Broderick, 56, 19645 244th Ave., was arrested at Forest Grove Drive and Spring Creek Drive on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
21. Criminal mischief, damages totaling $100, was reported in the 5000 block of Competition Drive.
22. A 2018 Lexus ES 350 and a 2013 Toyota Rav collided in the 2500 block of East Crest Avenue, resulting in $2,000 in damages.
23. A 2010 Ford F150 was involved in a single-vehicle accident at Forest Grove Drive and Spring Creek Drive, resulting in $15,000 in damages.
February 20
24. Ashley Nicole Lindsay, 27, 1307 Mississippi Ave., Davenport, was arrested in the 300 block of 21st Street on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury and first-offense public consumption/intoxication.
25. Cash, valued at $3,000, was reported stolen in the 1400 block of White Tail Drive.
February 21
26. Cash, valued at $142, was reported stolen in the 2700 block of Hawthorne Road.
27. Michelle McCune, 34, 6310 Brady St., Davenport, was arrested in the 3000 block of Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of first-degree theft and unlawful possession of prescription drugs.
February 22
28. A 2018 Toyota Rav and a 2012 Ford Escape collided in the 3700 block of Deerbrook Drive, resulting in $8,600 in damages.
February 24
29. A 2017 Jeep Wrangler collided with a mailbox in the 6300 block of Eagle Ridge Road, resulting in $21,000 in damages.