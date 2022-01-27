Crime watch

December 17
1. A cordless driver, valued at $100 was reported stolen from the 4600 block of 53rd Avenue but was later recovered
December 26
2. Criminal mischief resulting in between $300 and $750 was reported at the 3700 block of Creek Hill Drive
December 28
3. Tools and household goods, total value $8,765, were reported stolen from the 7000 block of Matthews Pass
January 1
4. A controlled substance was found at the 900 block of Utica Ridge Place
January 6
5. A hit and run, resulting in $3,000 in damage, was reported at Lincoln Road and 14th Street
6. Elyah Pena Sanchez, 20, 714 17th Street, was arrested at Olympia Drive and Middle Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
January 7
7. A 2016 International tractor/semi-trailer and a 2021 Freightliner tractor/semi-trailer collided at State Street and Interstate 74, resulting in $2,510 in damage
8. Austane Nicole Ashby, 24, 2420 14th Street, Davenport, was arrested at Interstate 74 and State Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance
January 8
9. A 2002 Chevrolet S10 and a 2007 Ford Focus collided at Grant Street and 4th Street, resulting in $5,500 in damage
10. Chad Michael Breuer, 48, 3021 Sunburst Drive, was arrested at the 3000 block of Sunburst Drive on suspicion of domestic abuse
January 9
11. A 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier and a 1993 Jeep Wrangler collided at River Drive and Greenwood Avenue, resulting in $5,100 in damage
12. A 2015 Lexus RX350 and a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox collided at the 2200 block of Lundy Lane, resulting in $1,700 in damage
13. Christopher Allen Hart, 38, no address given, was arrested at Middle Road and 18th Street on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to have a valid license/permit while operating motor vehicle
January 10
14. A 2000 Lexus RX3 and a 2011 GMC Yukon collided at Kimberly Road and Middle Road, resulting in $7,000 in damage
15. Criminal mischief resulting in damage under $300 was reported at the 2300 block of Spruce Hills Drive