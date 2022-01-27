 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crime watch
0 Comments

Crime watch

  • 0

December 17

1. A cordless driver, valued at $100 was reported stolen from the 4600 block of 53rd Avenue but was later recovered

December 26

2. Criminal mischief resulting in between $300 and $750 was reported at the 3700 block of Creek Hill Drive

December 28

3. Tools and household goods, total value $8,765, were reported stolen from the 7000 block of Matthews Pass

January 1

4. A controlled substance was found at the 900 block of Utica Ridge Place

January 6

5. A hit and run, resulting in $3,000 in damage, was reported at Lincoln Road and 14th Street

6. Elyah Pena Sanchez, 20, 714 17th Street, was arrested at Olympia Drive and Middle Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia

January 7

7. A 2016 International tractor/semi-trailer and a 2021 Freightliner tractor/semi-trailer collided at State Street and Interstate 74, resulting in $2,510 in damage

8. Austane Nicole Ashby, 24, 2420 14th Street, Davenport, was arrested at Interstate 74 and State Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance

January 8

9. A 2002 Chevrolet S10 and a 2007 Ford Focus collided at Grant Street and 4th Street, resulting in $5,500 in damage

10. Chad Michael Breuer, 48, 3021 Sunburst Drive, was arrested at the 3000 block of Sunburst Drive on suspicion of domestic abuse

January 9

11. A 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier and a 1993 Jeep Wrangler collided at River Drive and Greenwood Avenue, resulting in $5,100 in damage

12. A 2015 Lexus RX350 and a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox collided at the 2200 block of Lundy Lane, resulting in $1,700 in damage

13. Christopher Allen Hart, 38, no address given, was arrested at Middle Road and 18th Street on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to have a valid license/permit while operating motor vehicle

January 10

14. A 2000 Lexus RX3 and a 2011 GMC Yukon collided at Kimberly Road and Middle Road, resulting in $7,000 in damage

15. Criminal mischief resulting in damage under $300 was reported at the 2300 block of Spruce Hills Drive

16. Lloyd Louis Oliver, 42, 203 N Street, Osco, Ill., was arrested at the 1000 block of Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News