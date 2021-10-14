Crime Watch

September 4
1. Dustin Thompson, 34, 16960 Elizabeth Road, Mount Carroll, Illinois, was arrested at 1700 Isle Parkway on suspicion of possession of stolen property.
September 8
2. Fraud by counterfeit, valued at $20, was reported at 1500 Grant Street.
September 17
3. A 2008 Jeep Compass and a 2012 Honda Pilot collided at Middle Road and Interstate 74, resulting in $17,000 in damage.
4. A 2021 Toyota Rav 4 and a 2015 Toyota Prius collided at 4100 31st Street, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
September 18
5. Malia Marie Swingle, 22, 4725 Kynnelworth Drive, apt. 7, was arrested at 4700 Kynnelworth Drive on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
6. A 2010 Toyota Rav 4 and a 2015 Ford Escape collided at 18th Street and New Lexington Drive, resulting in $5,500 in damage.
7. Brandon Brady, 36, no address listed, was arrested at 3000 Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and simple trespass.
8. A 2009 Nissan Rogue and a 2000 Chevrolet Express collided at 900 Middle Road, resulting in $400 in damage.
September 19
9. A 2010 Ford Escape and a 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe collided at Middle Road and 53rd Avenue, resulting in $3,500 in damage.
10. A 2014 Ford F150 collided with a mailbox at 6200 Eagle Ridge Court, resulting in $5,500 in damage.
11. A 2017 Toyota Highlander and a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze collided at Devils Glen Road and Johnathan Avenue, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
September 20
12. A 2010 Ford F150 and a 2014 Honda CRV collided at State Street and 10th Street, resulting in $350 in damage.
13. A 2008 Chevrolet Uplander and a 2009 Toyota Camry collided at Middle Road and 18th Street, resulting in $200 in damage.
14. A 2014 Chevrolet Equinox and a 2019 GMC K1500 collided at Interstate 74 and Lincoln Road, resulting in $2,500 in damage.
15. Zachary Muhlhausen, 26, 810 Brown Street, was arrested at 13th Street and Mississippi Boulevard on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
16. A 2013 Dodge Avenger and a 2012 Volkswagen Passat collided at Centennial Court and State Street, resulting in $9,000 in damage.
September 21
17. A 2006 Acura TSX and a 2018 Buick Encore collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
18. Cash, jewelry, and various household items, valued at $2,535, were reported stolen at 2900 Hawthorne Drive.
19. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $590, was reported at 3400 Holiday Court.
20. A 2016 Honda CRV and a 2016 Honda CRV collided at Devils Glen Road and 43rd Court, resulting in $200 in damage.
September 22
21. A 2013 Ford Explorer and a 2015 Buick Regal collided at Grant Street and 12th Street, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
September 23
22. A 2014 Hyundai Sonata and a 2020 Subaru Impreza collided at 18th Street and Brookside Drive, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
23. A bike, valued at $200, was reported stolen at 1200 Hillside Drive.
September 24
24. A 2015 Mercedes CS30 and a 2014 Honda Civic collided at Middle Road and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $100 in damage.
25. A 2018 Ford Explorer and a 2004 Saturn Ion collided at the Interstate 80 rest stop, resulting in $900 in damage.
26. Sam Mikael Evans, 36, 1502 East Fannin Street, Marshall, Texas, was arrested at 3000 Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of first offense public intoxication.
27. A wig, valued at $107, was reported stolen at 800 State Street.
28. A hit and run accident, damage totaling $1,000, was reported at 3400 Halcyon Drive.
September 25
29. A 2011 Toyota Highlander, valued at $9,000, was reported stolen at 2100 Lindenwood Drive.
30. Firearms, valued at $2,489.86, were reported stolen at 1000 Lincoln Road.
September 27
31. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $200, was reported at 4100 Mallard Court.