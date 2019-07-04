May 31
1 A 2010 Honda Accord and a 2013 Ford F150 collided at Grant and 18th streets, resulting in $1,300 in damages.
June 4
2 A 2018 Volvo D13 semi-truck collided with pole and wires at Rolling Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Court, resulting in $3,800 in damages.
3 A 2006 Ford F15 and a 2019 Kia Optima collided at Interstate 80 mile marker 302.5, resulting in $8,500 in damages.
June 5
4 A 2016 Hyundai Accent and a 2009 Honda Odyssey collided at Interstate 74 and Lincoln Road, resulting in $2,000 in damages.
5 Michael Alan Ostrowski, 58, 3517 Central Ave., was arrested in the 3700 block of State Street on suspicion of assault with use/display of a weapon.
6 Angel Dejanae Young, 20, 1100 Payson Ave., Quincy, Illinois, was arrested at Interstate 74 mile marker 5.1 on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication.
7 Lance Courtlin Boyd, 24, 607 40th St., Rock Island, was arrested at Interstate 74 mile marker 5.1 on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication and interference with official acts.
June 6
8 A 2011 Ford Explorer and a 2018 BMW X3 collided at Devils Glen and Tanglewood roads, resulting in $200 in damages.
9 A 2013 Mazda 3, no value listed, was reported stolen in the 400 block of 23rd Street.
10 Fraudulent charges, valued at $1,600, were reported in the 800 block of 24th Street.
11 Medication, valued at $260, was reported stolen in the 2300 block of Hawk Drive.
12 Daryn Dejaegher, 24, 125 8th Ave., Hampton, Illinois, was arrested in the 900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of fifth-degree theft.
13 A 2001 Kia Sportage and a 2006 BMW 530I collided at 18th Street and Elmwood Avenue, resulting in $3,000 in damages.
June 7
14 Brendan Duke, 21, 3665 9th St., East Moline, was arrested at Interstate 74 mile marker 3.1 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
15 A 2018 Subaru Outback and a 2002 Oldsmobile Alero collided at 18th Street and Tanglefoot Lane, resulting in $1,000 in damages.
16 James Eddie-Lee Southern, 27, 2708 Magnolia Drive, was arrested in the 3000 block of Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of possession of controlled substance.
June 8
17 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $300, was reported in the 2000 block of Middle Road.
June 9
18 A 2018 Lexus E35 and a 2000 Jaguar XK collided at 48th Avenue and Davis Street, resulting in $20,200 in damages.
June 10
19 Ray Lashawn Sheets, Jr., 19, 804 Hillside Drive, was arrested in the 3400 block of Holliday Court on suspicion of disorderly conduct and interference with official acts.
20 Clothing, perfume, merchandise, computer hardware and a 2017 Honda Accord, valued at $31,259, were reported stolen in the 3500 block of Black Lion Circle.
June 11
21 A 2015 Hyundai Elantra and a 2010 Ford Fusion collided at Mississippi Boulevard and 13th Street, resulting in $5,500 in damages.
22 A 2010 Ford F15 and a 2014 Chevrolet Impala collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $7,500 in damages.
June 12
23 A 2002 Hyundai Sonata and a 2006 Pontiac G6 collided at Hawthorne Drive and Horizon Court, resulting in $5,000 in damages.
24 A 2004 Honda Accord and a 1992 Buick Park Avenue collided at Dundee Lane and Maplecrest Road, resulting in $8,000 in damages.
25 A 2015 Toyota Camry and a 2016 Ford Explorer collided at Interstate 74 mile marker 4.9, resulting in $4,000 in damages.
26 Marshall Eugene Popp, 28, 905 West 17th St., Davenport, was arrested at Interstate 74 and Middle Road on suspicion of driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled, or revoked.
