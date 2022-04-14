Crime watch

Jan. 1

1. Identity theft/first degree fraudulent practice of unemployment benefits was reported in the 5800 block of Remington Road North, between Jan. 1 and March 21

Feb. 1

2. A fifth degree theft of $250 from an EBT card was reported in the 3500 block of 29th Street between Feb. 1-28

March 6

3. A juvenile was cited for assault, discharge of weapons and projectiles, and stopping on the traveled part of an unpaved highway in the 3600 block of Tanglewood Road

4. David D.L. Levy, 23, 622 9th Ave., Rock Island, was arrested at the I-74 Grant Street ramp for possession of a controlled substance, driving while his license was suspended, operating the vehicle without registration and violated the financial liability coverage

March 7

5. A juvenile was arrested for assault in the 3300 block of 18th Street.

6. Shoplifting of two bottles of alcohol, valued at $71, reported at Hy-Vee in the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road

March 8

7. Timmie L. Winters, 27, of Chicago, arrested in the 1300 block of State Street for the first offense of OWI, open container, insufficient number of headlamps, and unsafe backing on the highway.

March 9

8. Riley Mendoza, 22, of Chicago, cited for failure to stop within the assured clear distance causing a crash causing $15,000 damage, in the 2600 block of Middle Road.

9. A threat of harassment and stalking reported in the 3600 block of Wakonda Drive

10. Third-degree theft of more than $1,000 reported in the 5200 block of Surrey Drive.

March 10

11. Mark W. Hampton, 36, of 2330 Avalon Drive arrested for trespassing at 1777 Isle Parkway

12. Corey L. J. Pringle, 30, 1720 15th St., Moline, was arrested for the first offense of OWI in the 3700 block of State Street

March 11

13. Dawn Lund of Bettendorf, cited for obedience to traffic control devices on Middle Road at 29th Street, totaling her own car and another.

14. Richard L. Columbus, 36, of 1017 Grant St., arrested in the 1800 block of Grant Street for driving while barred habitual offender and an intrastate warrant.

15. Jessie E. Vicary, 31, 3457 295th St., Comanche, cited in the 400 block of 20th Street for operating a vehicle without a locking device on the steering wheel, no insurance, and fraudulent use of registration

16. Michael D. Harris, 22, 421 19th St., Moline, arrested at I-74 East and Spruce Hills Drive for possession of drug paraphernalia

17. Justin T. Davis, 34, 624 Scott St., Davenport, arrested in the 1800 block of Kimberly Road for driving while barred, driving while license was suspended, and violation of financial liability coverage

March 12

18. Elizabeth M. Brown, 38, Robins, Illinois, arrested at Kimberly Road and Middle Road for drug paraphernalia, driving without a license, and headlamps violation

19. Tracy A. Killian, 41, 1221 S. Zenith Ave., Davenport, arrested in the 800 block of Golden Valley Drive for suspicious activity, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Adam D. Kalmes, 37, 2015 N. Nevada Ave., Davenport, was also arrested at the scene for drug paraphernalia

20. Nicholas C. Hayes, 44, of Davenport, arrested in the 3000 block of Utica Ridge Road for possession of a controlled substance. Kristine M. Morriss, 37, no address given, of Davenport arrested at same scene for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia

21. Jamey O. Lasseter Jr., 30, 5910 Elmore Ave., Davenport, was arrested in the 2600 block of Grant St. for driving while barred and operating a vehicle without a registration

22. A theft of $2,000 in gift cards was reported in the 3500 block of Devils Glen Road.

March 13

23. Alisha I. Adrian, 34, 133 W. 13th St., Davenport, arrested for possession of a controlled substance at 1777 Isle Parkway

24. Leevontrell Parrow, 33, of 1406 W. 7½ St., Davenport, arrested at Hillside Drive and Sycamore Terrace for his 3rd OWI, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container, driving while license was revoked, operating a vehicle without a locking device on the steering wheel, failure to obey a stop sign and yielding right-of-way

25. A hit and run accident and leaving the scene without leaving was reported at on eastbound I-80.

26. Brian A. Hartman, 44, 356 19th St. SE, Cedar Rapids, arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia at Grant Street at 17th Street

27. Tywan L. Atkins, 38, no address given, arrested in the 3900 block of State Street, for disorderly conduct, party noise, and harassing a police officer

March 14

28. Christopher Osborne, 35, 2330 W. 58th St., Davenport, arrested for residential burglary in the 4300 block of Woodland Drive

March 15

29. Danielle S. Johnson, 43, 311 54th St., Moline, was arrested at I-74 and the Lincoln Road overpass for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to have a valid drivers license

