Crime watch

October 3
1. Tracy Yvette Eichhorst, 45, 2712 Magnolia Drive, was arrested at 2700 Magnolia Drive on suspicion of assault on peace officers and others.
October 16
2. Fraud, valued at $765.47, was reported at 5500 Joshua Street.
October 20
3. Fraud by identity theft, valued at $1416.51, was reported at 3500 Cedarview Court.
October 27
4. Jolene Lucinda Brooks, 45, 2311 24th Street, Rock Island, was cited at 3300 Middle Road on suspicion of fourth degree theft.
October 29
5. Briannon Leigh Adleman, 21, 541 22nd Avenue, Rock Island, was arrested at 700 River Drive on suspicion of simple trespass and first offense public consumption/intoxication.
October 30
6. Clothing and sunglasses, valued at $145, were reported stolen at 1800 20th Street.
October 31
7. Kavon Matthews Brown, 18, no address given, was arrested at 2000 Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of interference with official acts and carrying weapons.
8. King Tyree Jones, 19, 1852 Fisher Street, Madison, Wisconsin, was arrested at 2000 Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of interference with official acts.
November 2
9. Fraud by identify theft, valued at $150000, was reported at 2000 Bristol Drive.
10. Various cards, cash, a purse, and jewelry, valued at $370, were reported stolen at 2700 Crow Creek Drive. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $200, was also reported.
November 3
11. Gift cards, valued at $25500, were reported stolen at 1000 Hawthorne Drive.
12. Brett Eugene Dawson, 58, 605 Island Avenue, East Moline, was cited at 1800 Grant Street on suspicion of third degree theft and possession of a controlled substance.
13. Jacob Donovan Brody, 31, 1019 West 17th Street, East Moline, was arrested at 1800 Grant Street on suspicion of fifth degree theft.
14. A 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier and a 2014 Chevrolet Cadillac at Middle Road and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $3000 in damage.
15. Car part, valued at $300, was reported stolen at 2300 Cumberland Square Drive.
16. Cash, valued at $600, was reported stolen at 800 Hillside Drive.
November 4
17. Forgery, valued at $4650, was reported at 3000 Utica Ridge Road.
18. Maegen Lynn Billings, 30, 338 39th Avenue, East Moline, was arrested at 1700 Isle Parkway on suspicion of first degree theft.
19. A 2011 Toyota RAV 4, a 2009 Honda Accord, and a 2010 Ford Fusion all collided at 23rd Street and Grand Street, resulting in $12000 in damage.
November 5
20. Car part, valued at $475, was reported stolen at 3400 State Street.
21. A 2017 Mercedes GLC Coupe and a 2013 Ford F150 collided at Happy Joe Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $4000 in damage.
November 6
22. Credit cards, cash, various other cards, and a knife, valued at $49, were reported stolen at 1100 Fairlane Drive.
23. Fraud, valued at $2000, was reported at 1300 Golden Valley Drive.
24. A bicycle and garage door opener, valued at $170, were reported stolen at 1200 Meadow Lane Drive.
November 8
25. A 2015 Ford Fusion collided with a deer at Interstate 80 mile marker 302.5, resulting in $3000 in damage.
26. A 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt and a 2009 Honda Accord collided at the 2700 block of Aspen Valley Drive, resulting in $7000 in damage.
November 9
27. Brandon Patrick Brady, 36, no address given, was arrested at 800 Golden Valley Drive on suspicion of simple trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia.
November 10
28. Food, valued at $18.63, was reported stolen at 3500 Belmont Road.
29. An IPhone, valued at $250, was reported stolen at 3000 Utica Ridge Road.
30. A 2009 Honda CRV and a 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan collided at 18th Street and Grant Street, resulting in $0 damage.
November 11
31. Tiffany Russell, 22, 118 North Collage Ave, Apt. C, Aledo, Illinois, was arrested at Utica Ridge Road and Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of second degree theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
32. A 2006 Chevrolet Colorado collided with a fence at Valley Drive and Crow Creek Road, resulting in $8300 in damage.
November 12
33. Mason Chellew, 20, 321 Betsy Ross Place, Apt. 4, Davenport, was arrested at Interstate 74 mile marker 3.0 on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
November 13
34. A 2011 Land Rover, valued at $15000, was reported stolen at 23 Estate Court.
35. A 2003 Ford Taurus and a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox collided at Oak Park Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $8000 in damage.
36. A 2014 Dodge Caravan, a 2006 Toyota Corolla, and a 2011 Ford F150 all collided at Grant Street and 23rd Street, resulting in $17200 in damage.
November 14
37. A 2017 Honda Civic and a knife, valued at $16050, were reported stolen at 2300 Pinehurst Drive.
