Crime watch

8. King Tyree Jones, 19, 1852 Fisher Street, Madison, Wisconsin, was arrested at 2000 Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of interference with official acts.

November 2

9. Fraud by identify theft, valued at $150000, was reported at 2000 Bristol Drive.

10. Various cards, cash, a purse, and jewelry, valued at $370, were reported stolen at 2700 Crow Creek Drive. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $200, was also reported.

November 3

11. Gift cards, valued at $25500, were reported stolen at 1000 Hawthorne Drive.

12. Brett Eugene Dawson, 58, 605 Island Avenue, East Moline, was cited at 1800 Grant Street on suspicion of third degree theft and possession of a controlled substance.

13. Jacob Donovan Brody, 31, 1019 West 17th Street, East Moline, was arrested at 1800 Grant Street on suspicion of fifth degree theft.

14. A 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier and a 2014 Chevrolet Cadillac at Middle Road and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $3000 in damage.

15. Car part, valued at $300, was reported stolen at 2300 Cumberland Square Drive.