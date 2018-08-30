July 22
1 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $150, was reported in the 3000 block of Chateau Knoll.
July 24
2 Tools, valued at $600, were reported stolen in the 4500 block of Thornwood Drive.
July 26
3 An iPhone, valued at $900, was reported stolen in the 800 block of Golden Valley Drive.
July 27
4 Ileaser Parker-Tatum, 53, 405 West 4th St., Apt 21, was arrested in the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of fifth-degree theft.
5 A 2008 Ford Fusion and a 2018 Jeep Wrangler collided at Devils Glen Road and Summertree Avenue, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
July 29
6 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $150, was reported in the 2100 block of Grant Street.
July 30
7 Gift cards, valued at $400, were reported stolen in the 3400 block of Maple Glen Drive.
8 A 2016 Dodge Ram and a 2013 Toyota Highlander collided at Grant and State streets, resulting in $1,100 in damage.
9 A 2009 Freightliner Cascadia Truck and a 2005 Volvo Truck collided at River Bend Road and Shoreline Drive, resulting in $5,100 in damage.
July 31
10 Taylor Dalton Anderson, 24, no address given, was arrested in the 900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of drug possession/delivery.
August 1
11 Patrick Heydeman, 53, 1420 West High St., Davenport, was cited in the 2200 block of South Hampton Drive on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
12 A concrete saw, valued at $400, was reported stolen at Lockwood Court and Crow Creek Road.
13 A hit-and-run crash, no damage total listed, was reported in the 2700 block of State Street.
14 A 2016 Honda CRV and a 2008 Jeep Compass collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
August 2
15 David Eugene Furness, 42, 5020 Rockingham Road, Davenport, was arrested in the 2300 block of Cumberland Square Drive on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
16 A handgun, valued at $350, was reported stolen in the 1100 block of Meadow Lane Drive.
17 A burglary of an unoccupied vehicle, no value listed, was reported in the 6400 block of Crow Valley Drive.
18 A 1995 Chevrolet Camaro and a 2010 Dodge Caravan collided at Spruce Hills and Magnolia drives, resulting in $10,000 in damage.
19 Scrap wire, valued at $400, was reported stolen in the 2500 block of State Street.
20 Burglary of an unoccupied vehicle, nothing taken, was reported in the 6500 block of James Road.
21 Caleb Lee Willey, 27, 8500 14th St. West, Rock Island, was arrested at Spruce Hills Road and Magnolia Drive on suspicion of second-offense operating while intoxicated, habitual offender driving while barred, child endangerment with no injury, and an intrastate warrant.
August 3
22 James Richard Clark, 20, 1426 27th S., Moline, was arrested in the 2200 block of Grant Street on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
23 Kiowa Sage Gipson, 29, 2334 Hickory Grove Road, Davenport, was arrested in the 100 block of 12th Street on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication, disorderly conduct-fighting or violent behavior, and interference with official acts.
August 4
24 A 2015 Ford E450 and a 2017 Chevrolet Colorado collided at Interstate 80 and Middle Road ramp, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
25 Bobby Fitzgerarld Hunt Jr., 30, 1916 31st Ave., Moline, was arrested in the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and second-offense public consumption/intoxication.
26 Christine Denine Ford, 41, 2330 Southwind Circle Dunkirk, Maryland, was arrested in the 900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of providing false identification information, fourth-degree theft, and fraud.
August 6
27 Jovon Jason Sparks, 29, 3765 Creek Hill Drive, Apt 8, was arrested in the 3700 block of Creek Hill Drive on suspicion of violation of a no-contact or protective order.
28 Carmelo Mario Reyes, 18, 2115 West 68th S., Davenport, was arrested in the 800 block of State Street on suspicion of interference with official acts.
29 A 2018 Hyundai Elantra collided with a tree in the 1300 block of Kimberly Ridge Road, resulting in $9,000 in damage.
30 Scrap aluminum, valued at $1,784.70, was reported stolen in the 100 block of 23rd Street.
31 An attempted burglary, nothing taken, was reported in the 5900 block of State Street.
32 Marc Aaron Bush, 38, 600 Highview Drive, Clinton, was arrested at 15th and State streets on suspicion of criminal mischief and driving while license denied or revoked.
33 Brad Eugene Williams, 37, 214 Lincoln Way, Wheatland, Iowa, was arrested in the 2100 block of State Street on suspicion of third-offense operating while intoxicated and open container drive over 21.
34 Holly Joann Paasch, 28, 2050 West Bowling St., Marion, Iowa, was arrested in the 800 block of Grant Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, providing false identification information, and an intrastate warrant.
August 7
35 A 2006 Chrysler Pacifica, a 2015 Ford F250, and a 2015 Ford F150 collided at Interstate 74 and Grant Street, resulting in $13,000 in damage.
36 A 2008 Ford Escape collided with a pedestrian at Kimberly Road and Middle Road. The pedestrian was transported to Genesis East Hospital. The vehicle had in $1,000 in damage.
37 A 2013 Honda Civic collided with a guard rail at Interstate 74 mile marker 3.5, resulting in $1,400 in damage.
38 Electronic, a golf bag, and tools, valued at $3,100, were reported stolen in the 1200 block of Mississippi Boulevard.
39 A 2007 Peterbilt truck collided with a utility pole at 56th and Indiana streets, resulting in $23,700 in damage.
40 A 2004 Ford Escape and a 2001 Ford F150 collided in the 700 block of 6th Street, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
41 A 2016 Ford Fusion and a 2009 Nissan Altima collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
42 A 2017 Freightliner Truck and a 2014 Toyota Rav 4 collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $2,500 in damage.
43 Keys and sunglasses, valued at $150, were reported stolen in the 1100 block of Pineacre Drive.
44 Copper wire, valued at $5,000, was reported stolen in the 5000 block of Devils Glen Road.
45 Criminal mischief, no damage total listed, was reported in the 2300 block of Cumberland Square Drive.
August 8
46 Credit card fraud, valued at $384.55, was reported in the 1800 block of Sussex Court.
47 An attempted burglary of an unoccupied vehicle, nothing taken, was reported in the 5500 block of North Ridge Circle.
48 Vincent Montell Williams, 30, 2706 Hawthorne Drive, was arrested in the 2700 block of Hawthorne Drive on suspicion of simple assault domestic abuse.
August 9
49 A 2017 Hyundai Sonata, no value listed, was reported stolen in the 3200 block of Quail Ridge Road.
50 Justin Lee Crow, 32, 324 8th St., Apt 13, was arrested in the 6900 block of Schutter Lane on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
August 10
51 A 2005 Dodge Caravan and a 2014 Kia Soul collided at Devils Glen and Tanglewood roads, resulting in $5,500 in damage.
52 Malcom Jamal Carter, Sr., 25, 1226 Brown St., Davenport, was arrested in the 1600 block of Mississippi Boulevard on suspicion of interference with official acts.
53 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $1,000, was reported in the 1600 block of Lincoln Road.
54 James Glen Dekezel, 32, 5704 27th St., Milan, Illinois, was arrested in the 2000 block of Middle Road on suspicion of second-offense operating while intoxicated.
August 11
55 A 2010 Nissan Altima and a 2018 Honda Odyssey collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge west bound, resulting in $10,000 in damage.
56 Tools, valued at $1,500, were reported stolen in the 1100 block of Meadow Lane Drive.
57 Car seat, binder, and Toyota Camry, valued at $4,570, were reported stolen in the 2100 block of Central Avenue.
August 13
58 A 2006 Toyota Corolla and a 2018 Chevrolet Impala collided at Interstate 74 mile marker 5, resulting in $10,000 in damage.
59 School supplies and shoes, valued at $165, were reported stolen in the 2300 block of Avalon Drive.
60 A mountain bike, valued at $450, was reported stolen in the 3100 block of 52nd Avenue Court.
61 Cale Michael Casel, 33, 2312 Grant St, was arrested at 21st and State streets on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
62 Prescription pills and cash, valued at $156, were reported stolen in the 2900 block of Magnolia Drive.
63 Christian Matthews, 26, 806 State St., Apt 10, was arrested in the 1100 block of Jones Street on suspicion of felony forgery, second-degree theft, and fraud by unauthorized use of a credit card.
64 Fraud by counterfeit bill, valued at $20, was reported in the 3500 block of Middle Road.
65 Devon Michael Peiffer, 20, no address given, was arrested in the 1100 block of Meadow Lane Drive on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication and possession of a controlled substance.
66 Credit cards, gift cards, a wallet, and money clip, valued at $68, was reported stolen in the 3100 block of Sunburst Drive.
August 14
67 A tire gauge, change, and insurance card, valued at $10.91, were reported stolen in the 3900 block of Sparrow Court.
