Crust pizzeria has permanently closed
Crust pizzeria has permanently closed

Crust Stone Oven Pizzeria has permanently closed. Its owners cited the downturn in business during the COVID-19 pandemic and lease issues.

Crust Stone Oven Pizza in Bettendorf has permanently closed.

In an Instagram post Saturday, the company said:

"As we prepare for our final service, we are humbled by the love & support the community has shown us over the last week. Please continue to support your local businesses. Cheers & thank you."

In a Nov. 24 Facebook post, the company cited the impact of COVID-19.

"Sadly, however, Covid-19 has affected us all. The downturn in business and issues with our lease have become too cumbersome to maintain ...This decision was agonized over and has caused more sleepless nights than we can count."

Crust gift cards will be honored at Central Standard and 5ive Cities Brewing. 

Mark Roemer, a Quad-Cities developer, opened the pizza restaurant at 2651 53rd Ave., Bettendorf, in 2011 and expanded it in 2015. The restaurant offered Neopolitan and Chicago-style pizzas, pasta, sandwiches and salads.

