Permits
BETTENDORF
4296 Prestwick Court, single-family dwelling, Advance Homes, $338,000.
3636 Tanglewood Road, single-family dwelling, CWIOWA LLC, $108,201.
4520 E. Slate Creek Drive, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $117,000.
4526 E. Slate Creek Drive, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $117,000.
4508 E. Slate Creek Drive, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $117,000.
4514 E. Slate Creek Drive, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $117,000.
5821 Willmeyer Drive, single-family dwelling, Century Construction, $240,000.
5185 N. Richmond Circle, single-family dwelling, Advance Homes, $285,720.
4470 Wyndham Drive, single-family dwelling, Advance Homes, $436,500.
7094 St. Ann Drive, single-family dwelling,, Knutsen Builder, $430,000.
4679 Cottage Lane, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $207,144.
4345 53rd Ave., new commercial, Aspen Homes, $57,157.
Kwik Trip, 1001 Utica Ridge Place, new commercial, $2,270,000.
4755 Hidden Lake Court, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $288,035.
Kwik Trip, 6910 Middle Road, new commercial, $2,290,000.
Ryan Yoder, 4861 Pigeon Creek Trail, residential addition, $6,200.
William Farmer, 5304 Judge Road, residential addition, $1,200.
4321 53rd Ave., sign, Lange Sign Group, $15,000.
4321 53rd Ave., sign, Lange Sign Group, $7,000.
5043 Competition Drive, sign, Lange Sign Group, $4,436.
909 Middle Road, sign, Lange Sign Group, $3,920.
3425 Middle Road, sign, Superior Lighting, $2,500.
2876 Devils Glen Road, sign, Acme Sign Co., $3,200.
5009 Competition Drive, sign, Riverbend Signworks, $10,900.
5117 Competition Drive, sign, Allen Sign Co., $6,600.
4560 Wyndham Drive, sign, Allen Sign Co., $18,500.
Ron Schulte, 4538 34th St. Court, pool, $7,000.
3533 Manchester Drive, pool, QCA Pools & Spa, $3,000.
4460 Woodfield Drive, pool, QCA Pools & Spa, $10,700.
2309 Pinehurst Drive, pool, QCA Pools & Spa, $4,000.
Pam Wendt, 1727 Valley Vista Drive, pool, $12,500.
