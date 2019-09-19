{{featured_button_text}}

Permits

BETTENDORF

4296 Prestwick Court, single-family dwelling, Advance Homes, $338,000.

3636 Tanglewood Road, single-family dwelling, CWIOWA LLC, $108,201.

4520 E. Slate Creek Drive, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $117,000.

4526 E. Slate Creek Drive, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $117,000.

4508 E. Slate Creek Drive, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $117,000.

4514 E. Slate Creek Drive, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $117,000.

5821 Willmeyer Drive, single-family dwelling, Century Construction, $240,000.

5185 N. Richmond Circle, single-family dwelling, Advance Homes, $285,720.

4470 Wyndham Drive, single-family dwelling, Advance Homes, $436,500.

7094 St. Ann Drive, single-family dwelling,, Knutsen Builder, $430,000.

4679 Cottage Lane, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $207,144.

4345 53rd Ave., new commercial, Aspen Homes, $57,157.

Kwik Trip, 1001 Utica Ridge Place, new commercial, $2,270,000.

4755 Hidden Lake Court, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $288,035.

Kwik Trip, 6910 Middle Road, new commercial, $2,290,000.

Ryan Yoder, 4861 Pigeon Creek Trail, residential addition, $6,200.

William Farmer, 5304 Judge Road, residential addition, $1,200.

4321 53rd Ave., sign, Lange Sign Group, $15,000.

4321 53rd Ave., sign, Lange Sign Group, $7,000.

5043 Competition Drive, sign, Lange Sign Group, $4,436.

909 Middle Road, sign, Lange Sign Group, $3,920.

3425 Middle Road, sign, Superior Lighting, $2,500.

2876 Devils Glen Road, sign, Acme Sign Co., $3,200.

5009 Competition Drive, sign, Riverbend Signworks, $10,900.

5117 Competition Drive, sign, Allen Sign Co., $6,600.

4560 Wyndham Drive, sign, Allen Sign Co., $18,500.

Ron Schulte, 4538 34th St. Court, pool, $7,000.

3533 Manchester Drive, pool, QCA Pools & Spa, $3,000.

4460 Woodfield Drive, pool, QCA Pools & Spa, $10,700.

2309 Pinehurst Drive, pool, QCA Pools & Spa, $4,000.

Pam Wendt, 1727 Valley Vista Drive, pool, $12,500.

