DAILY RECORD

BETTENDORF
2410 Baron Court, residential addition, B&W Home Improvement, $53,975.
3085 Westminster Road, residential addition, Lovewell Fencing, $49,325.
3872 Sparrow Court, residential remodel, Costello Builders, $22,000.
6776 Championship Drive, commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $325,000.
1788 Streamside Drive, residential remodel, Werner Restoration Services, $3,200.
4367 53rd Ave., commercial remodel, Aspen Homes, $44,574.
4850 Competition Drive, commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $129,274.
4363 53rd Ave., residential remodel, Windmiller Group, $41,181.
Adam Beauchamp, 6773 Ridges Court, residential remodel, $1,800.
3800 Belmont Road, commercial remodel, Dean Snyder Construction, $57,500.
2554 Old Freeport Court, deck, Pfitz’s Fence & Deck, $4,500.
1595 Hamilton Court, deck, Mr. Pickett’s Fence & Deck, $3,500.
3592 Middle Road, sign, FBS Signs, $4,000.
1661 Grant St., Lange Sign Group, $1,126.
2727 Elk Drive, residential addition Moxie Solar, $9,315.
5727 Charlie Chase Lane, pool, CS Finish Grade and Seed, $55,200.
2941 Mary Leigh Drive, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Development Group, $135,000.
6900 Grover Station, single-family dwelling, Edgebrooke Homes, $450,000.
6000 Forest Grove Drive, single-family dwelling, Rock River Electric, $654,800.
4681 Lakeside Drive, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $386,745.
7016 St. Ann Drive, single-family dwelling, Vintage Homes, $355,000.
7076 St. Ann Drive, single-family dwelling, Kent John Builders, $330,000.
6751 Joseph Way, single-family dwelling, Applestone Homes, $323,000.
5549 Contour Way, single-family dwelling, Premier Custom Homes, $245,000.
7008 St. Ann Drive, single-family dwelling, Vintage Homes, $267,000.
You have free articles remaining.
2949 Mary Leigh Drive, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Development Group, $135,000.
2955 Mary Leigh Drive, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Development Group, $135,000.
2945 Mary Leigh Drive, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Development Group, $135,000.
2963 Mary Leigh Drive, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Development Group, $135,000.
2971 Mary Leigh Drive, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Development Group, $135,000.
2967 Mary Leigh Drive, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Development Group, $135,000.
2975 Mary Leigh Drive, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Development Group, $135,000.
4820 Lakeside Drive, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $224,558.
BETTENDORF BUSINESS LICENSES
Kwik Trip, 1001 Utica Ridge Way, issued in November.
Coffee Hound, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, issued in November.
SCOTT COUNTY PERMITS
Newton Homes, 501 N. 13th St., LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $191,796.
Woods Construction & Development, 232 Mason Lane, Riverdale, residential addition, $36,300.
Woods Construction & Development, 304 Mason Lane, Riverdale, residential addition, $46,500.
Scott Fitzpatrick, 2 William Court, LeClaire, residential remodel, $24,000.
Tom Murrell Homes, 33 Pebble Creek Circle, LeClaire, residential addition, $16,170.
Forest View LLC, 5 Welcome Center Court, LeClaire, residential remodel, $12,180.
Forest View LLC, 4 Welcome Center Court, LeClaire, residential remodel, $12,000.
Steve and Shelli Shaw, 25037 189th St., Bettendorf, residential addition, Ehrecke Construction, $8,880.
Ben and Amanda Earwood, 1101 Fenno Drive, Riverdale, residential addition, $22,500.
Emily Smith, 1204 N. 2nd St., LeClaire, deck, $4,950.
Chuck and Patty Holm, 28014 230th St. LeClaire, residential addition, Kinzenbaw Construction, $2,820.
Debra Warndahl, 19488 258th Ave., Bettendorf, deck, Pfitz’s Fence and Deck, $1,200.
Edgebrooke Homes, 19141 246th Ave., Bettendorf, deck, $10,000.
Steve Cotton, 1000 Stagecoach Trail, LeClaire, commercial remodel, $42,000.
Rev. Stutenberg Trust, 26744 225th St., LeClaire, residential addition, Bluff Construction, $54,400.