D'Antico leads PV girls cross country to eighth at state

FORT DODGE, Iowa — For someone who finished one place from all-state honors last week, Pleasant Valley High School sophomore Bella D’Antico was far from disappointed.
Her tone of voice through a multi-colored faced mask exemplified the progress she has made, along with the Spartans.
Coming off Mississippi Athletic Conference and regional championships, PV continued to stay hot with an eighth-place finish in the Class 4A team race at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course with 214 points. The Spartans' low-five all placed inside the top 80.
“I feel like I gave it my all; I can’t control how other people race. I’m proud of myself and my effort,” said D’Antico, who was 16th in a 5,000-meter personal best 19 minutes, 11 seconds. “It was over in such a blur. Three miles never felt so fast.”
Bettendorf, led by junior Hannah Beintema’s 18th-place finish, was 11th with 240 points.
“I’m happy with the pace. I feel like I could’ve done a little bit better time wise,” Beintema said. “I’m very proud, they’ve all worked so hard this year.”
PV, which came into the state meet ranked 12th, placed above three top-10 teams — No. 5 Waukee, No. 8 Ankeny and No. 10 Indianola — along with No. 11 Cedar Rapids Prairie.
Not too shabby considering the entire starting lineup was running at state for the first time. Six of PV's top seven return next fall.
“For this atmosphere, it was pretty good ...,” Spartans coach Jane Wheeler said. “But it wasn’t our perfect pack day.”
Lizzie McVey crossed the line in 29th in a time of 19:36, but what put PV over the top was its No. 4 runner Lexi Minard. The freshman was ahead of the fourth runner from Waukee and Prairie by 10 and 12 places, respectively.
“We really moved up,” D’Antico said. “That’s a very strong aspect of our team.”
Beintema ran 19:20 to lead the Bulldogs, but the gap between her and senior Sammy Foht was 29 seconds. The gap between freshman Emily See and the fourth runner, Maya Williams, was 48 seconds.
“I think part of it may have to do with our training, we were training in separate packs for most of the year,” Beintema said.
In the boys race, Bettendorf's Nick Moore placed 21st, finishing in 16:28, while PV finished 12th as a team with 281 points.
It marks the first time in 10 years PV didn’t finish in the top five at state.
“We came to this meet nursing a lot of injuries,” Spartans coach Erik Belby said. “A couple other guys just didn’t rise to the occasion.”
Moore passed PV senior Kole Sommer in the final 700 meters, defeating him for the first time this season. Yet Moore wasn’t overly enthusiastic about the accomplishment.
“I try to take it as an individual thing, I respect all my competitors,” he said. “I don’t try to value where I’m at compared to someone else.”
Sommer, coming off a Mississippi Athletic Conference individual title and a district championship, fell off after the opening 1½ miles to finish 50th in 16:50.
It was in stark contrast to the opening mile, during which the senior was running in the top 3, leading the chasing pack.
He fell into the middle of the pack right around the two mile mark. Then, before the final leg of the race, he slipped into the top 40 before crossing the line.
“First 400 felt really fast and I think my legs were feeling that toward the middle-end stages of the race,” Sommer said. “My legs felt like jello, couldn’t push like I normally can.”
PV junior Tarun Vedula placed 57th in 16:59, two places ahead of sophomore teammate Luke Knepp. However, the rest of the Spartans' low-five finished outside the top 80. The gap between the third and fourth runner in the lineup — Knepp and senior Grant Tebbe — was 21 seconds.
“Probably the toughest day we’ve had in 15 years,” Belby said. “Getting experience at the state meet is an important thing.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!