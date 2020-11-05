D'Antico leads PV girls cross country to eighth at state

“For this atmosphere, it was pretty good ...,” Spartans coach Jane Wheeler said. “But it wasn’t our perfect pack day.”

Lizzie McVey crossed the line in 29th in a time of 19:36, but what put PV over the top was its No. 4 runner Lexi Minard. The freshman was ahead of the fourth runner from Waukee and Prairie by 10 and 12 places, respectively.

“We really moved up,” D’Antico said. “That’s a very strong aspect of our team.”

Beintema ran 19:20 to lead the Bulldogs, but the gap between her and senior Sammy Foht was 29 seconds. The gap between freshman Emily See and the fourth runner, Maya Williams, was 48 seconds.

“I think part of it may have to do with our training, we were training in separate packs for most of the year,” Beintema said.

In the boys race, Bettendorf's Nick Moore placed 21st, finishing in 16:28, while PV finished 12th as a team with 281 points.

It marks the first time in 10 years PV didn’t finish in the top five at state.

“We came to this meet nursing a lot of injuries,” Spartans coach Erik Belby said. “A couple other guys just didn’t rise to the occasion.”