Deadline nears to apply for Quad-City Plus 60 Grant

The Quad-City Plus 60 Club is accepting grant applications through Friday, Oct. 30, from eligible nonprofit organizations and local agencies through its Community Outreach program for fiscal 2021.
The Plus 60 Club has awarded approximately $150,000 over the past 10 years to various nonprofit organizations throughout the Illinois and Iowa Quad-Cities area that provide services or specific programs to those 55 and over. Proceeds from Plus 60 events fund its Community Outreach program.
Eligible applicants are any nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization or public government unit that are seeking funds for a Quad-City area program or project benefiting those 55 years and older. The program or project must be completed between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2021. Applications must be submitted by Friday, Oct. 30, 2021. Applicants will be notified in November and the funding will be distributed in December for fiscal year 2021.
Interested non-profit 501(c)(3) organizations and public government units desiring to apply should download the guidelines and application from the Plus 60 website home page at www.qcplus60.com, fill it out and mail by Friday, October 30th to: Plus 60 Community Outreach, PO Box 455, Bettendorf, IA 52722-0008. Or, attach the completed application to an email with an email subject line of “Community Outreach Application” to qctimesplus60@gmail.com by the Oct. 30 deadline.
For more information or questions, please send an email with a subject line of “Community Outreach Inquiry” to qctimesplus60@gmail.com.
The Quad-City Plus 60 Friendship Club, founded in 1975, offers recreational, educational and social activities in support of a healthy lifestyle for those 55 and over.
