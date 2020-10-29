Deadline nears to apply for Quad-City Plus 60 Grant

The Quad-City Plus 60 Club is accepting grant applications through Friday, Oct. 30, from eligible nonprofit organizations and local agencies through its Community Outreach program for fiscal 2021.

The Plus 60 Club has awarded approximately $150,000 over the past 10 years to various nonprofit organizations throughout the Illinois and Iowa Quad-Cities area that provide services or specific programs to those 55 and over. Proceeds from Plus 60 events fund its Community Outreach program.

Eligible applicants are any nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization or public government unit that are seeking funds for a Quad-City area program or project benefiting those 55 years and older. The program or project must be completed between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2021. Applications must be submitted by Friday, Oct. 30, 2021. Applicants will be notified in November and the funding will be distributed in December for fiscal year 2021.