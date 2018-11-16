Riverview Dental Specialists, 1111 Canal Shore Drive S. W., LeClaire, seek leftover Halloween candy to support the Soldiers' Angels Treats for Troops program.
Participants can drop off candy throughl Nov. 30 at the office.
The program collects and ships candy to deployed service members around the world. “Angel” volunteers will also distribute candy to veteran patients in Veterans Administration Hospitals across the country.
Participants who bring in candy will receive a free toothbrush.
For every pound of candy donated, Riverview Dental will pay donors $1.
For more information, contact Shelley Vermeulen, office manager, at 563-355-1034, extension 4, or shelley@rdsqc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.