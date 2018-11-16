Try 1 month for 99¢

Riverview Dental Specialists, 1111 Canal Shore Drive S. W., LeClaire, seek leftover Halloween candy to support the Soldiers' Angels Treats for Troops program.

Participants can drop off candy throughl Nov. 30 at the office.

The program collects and ships candy to deployed service members around the world. “Angel” volunteers will also distribute candy to veteran patients in Veterans Administration Hospitals across the country.

Participants who bring in candy will receive a free toothbrush.

For every pound of candy donated, Riverview Dental will pay donors $1.

For more information, contact Shelley Vermeulen, office manager, at 563-355-1034, extension 4, or shelley@rdsqc.com.

