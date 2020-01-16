Digital library expands offerings for LeClaire library patrons

Our LeClaire Library building is a busy place for children and adults. We have storytimes, craft activities and visiting artists. Children can come and play with our puzzles, toy trains and our stuffed-giraffe mascot, Stretch. Adults can use our computers, printer and fax, or just sit in our cozy fireplace room and read a magazine or book.
But we also have a “digital library” that is open for business 24 hours a day, with resources that can be accessed on your PC, phone, or tablet through our website, leclairelibrary.org.
Tumblebooks is a database of children’s ebooks for grades K-6, including animated talking picture books, read-along chapter books, graphic novels, and National Geographic videos.
With your library card, you can sign up free for Transparent Language, to begin interactive language-learning activities: listening, speaking, reading, and typing in more than 110 languages, including ESL. This program also has age-appropriate courses for children ages 6 and up, called Kidspeak. A cartoon “friend” will guide your child through activities, puzzles and games to teach the basics in several languages, including Chinese, Spanish and French.
We also offer access through our website to the Iowa Heritage Digital Collections, an online repository of Iowa history and culture, where you can explore maps, images, documents, biographies and information about Iowa’s people, places and history.
Through the State Library of Iowa we offer a site called Brainfuse to assist adults to gain job skills, do practice tests, write resumes and navigate veterans' benefits. This site offers live job coaching and tutoring. Links to many other resource databases, including Chilton manuals for car repair, recipes, book reviews and health information can be found on our website.
Our website, leclairelibrary.org , includes video tutorials on all our digital resources, so you can start using your 24/7 digital library today.
Melita Tunnicliff is the library's circulation manager.