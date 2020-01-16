Digital library expands offerings for LeClaire library patrons

Our LeClaire Library building is a busy place for children and adults. We have storytimes, craft activities and visiting artists. Children can come and play with our puzzles, toy trains and our stuffed-giraffe mascot, Stretch. Adults can use our computers, printer and fax, or just sit in our cozy fireplace room and read a magazine or book.

But we also have a “digital library” that is open for business 24 hours a day, with resources that can be accessed on your PC, phone, or tablet through our website, leclairelibrary.org.

Tumblebooks is a database of children’s ebooks for grades K-6, including animated talking picture books, read-along chapter books, graphic novels, and National Geographic videos.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With your library card, you can sign up free for Transparent Language, to begin interactive language-learning activities: listening, speaking, reading, and typing in more than 110 languages, including ESL. This program also has age-appropriate courses for children ages 6 and up, called Kidspeak. A cartoon “friend” will guide your child through activities, puzzles and games to teach the basics in several languages, including Chinese, Spanish and French.