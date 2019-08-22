{{featured_button_text}}

From pottery to hands-on science, watercolor painting, a petting zoo and more, children of all ages discovered new fun and interests Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Learning Campus Discovery Fair. 

Family-fun activities filled the Bettendorf campus, which includes the Bettendorf Public Library, Family Museum and Faye's Field. The annual fair was presented by Quad-City Bank & Trust. 

Here are some images from the day:  

