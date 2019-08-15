{{featured_button_text}}

The last hurrah of summer is set to happen at the Bettendorf Learning Campus Discovery Fair on Saturday, Aug. 17.

The family-friendly event offers attendees a range of opportunities and interests to explore. The Learning Campus is comprised of the Bettendorf Public Library, Family Museum and Faye’s Field, all on the 2900 block of Learning Campus Drive.

Free activities will be from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at all three locations.

This year’s fair, presented by Quad-City Bank & Trust, will offer classes and experiences on clowning, magic, hands-on science, bubble making, pottery, drawing, face painting, balloon sculptures, painting with watercolors and more. Miller’s Petting Zoo will be on hand. Hovercraft rides will be available for children who weigh less than 100 pounds. 

Experiences are presented either as a half-hour class repeated throughout the day or on a drop-in basis. No registration is required.

For more information, visit the library’s website at www.bettendorflibrary.com.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.

Load comments