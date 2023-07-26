When Mary Doerder started diving at age 10, the sport was just beginning to gain traction in women's athletics.

Now 74, Doerder has been Bettendorf High School's diving coach for 43 years while continuing to compete in the pool.

At the U.S. Masters Diving Summer Nationals competition in Iowa City earlier this month, she placed first in the 1-meter dive for her age group (70-74).

"It's just the personal challenge of executing the dive correctly," Doerder said of her continued competition.

She regards the pool — and coaching — as her happy place.

"Every summer, when I dive, I learn things about what makes my dive better that I can transfer then to my coaching — and vice versa," she said. "They help each other."

Growing up, Doerder recalls competing in Senior Nationals six or seven times.

"That was tough, because I was diving with people that went to the Olympics," she said.

Before landing a Chicago-based diving coach sophomore year of high school, Doerder was largely self-taught from a diving book she got for Christmas.

Her high school coach connected her with Indiana University head coach Hobie Billingsley — who allowed her to dive alongside the team.

"I was a scrub on the team, at Indiana … He (Billingsley) sent me to the first attempt at a national women's collegiate meet," Doerder said. "It was not very organized."

Still, she ended up winning first in the high board, placing in the top three for low board.

Doerder transferred to Iowa State after three semesters.

"They let me dive there for a couple of years and then they decided they wouldn't let girls dive there," she said.

Of some of her biggest accomplishments as coach, Doerder cites Makayla Hughbanks finishing as the 2020 State Champion her senior year at Bettendorf — the school's first state diving title.

Now a junior diver at the University of Iowa, she credits much of her success to Doerder — both inside and outside the pool.

"She has pushed me to be a better person every day and continues to support me academically and athletically," Hughbanks said. "She even comes to my college meets at Iowa as well as her husband, Lowell, to support. She ultimately has pushed me to never give up and always strive for greatness."

Doerder said her coaching philosophy doesn't hyper-focus on winning.

"My goal in coaching is to be a positive influence on the kids I work with, to help them be better human beings as they grow up," she said. "I want them to have fun. I want it to be a positive experience, and I want them to learn to cope with the things life throws you."

To stay in shape, Doerder said she frequents the YMCA. Her regimen includes swimming laps, stationary biking, walking and, "a few abs and arms."

"I'm not a fitness buff by any means," she said. "I usually just dive for a couple months in the summer."

Doerder admits to feeling intimidated upon learning her recent Masters competitors dive year-round and said she was "very nervous" for the meet.

She typically competes in the Iowa Games, which usually enters only two or three Masters divers.

"I've been doing that (Iowa Games) nearly every summer since it started in 1987 and I know what to expect," she said. "In this Nationals meet in Iowa City, there were 65 divers entered, so it was very different."

Still, Doerder said she enjoyed the experience and that "everybody wanted everyone else to dive well."

For Hughbanks, seeing her former coach still competing — and winning — makes her feel "so proud."

"You don’t see a lot of women her age dive, let alone compete," she said. "She has always been amazing at what she does and constantly pushes herself to her limits, as she does with her divers. Her wins are an exact representation of how hard she works and the goals she sets for herself. She has earned it."

Doerder encourages former divers — who may fear age is a barrier to returning to the pool — to simply dive back in (pun intended).

"You just have to try," she said. "I have doubts every spring, 'Can I really do that again?'

"You just have to get on the board and do it."

