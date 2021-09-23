Donohoo Steel Treating marks 75 years in business

Chris Zubroski, president of Donohoo Steel Treating, often uses the phrase “back in the day” when talking about the Bettendorf company that is celebrating its 75th anniversary this fall.

It’s a testament to the company’s long history in the commercial heat treating business as technology continues to shape an industry that affects all aspects of our lives.

During an interview, Zubroski points to the blades on a pair of the familiar orange-handled scissors found in many homes to talk about the heat-treating industry.

“These have been heat-treated, to keep them from wearing, and to keep a sharp edge,” he said. “Everything from your automobile and bicycle to your garden tools has had some form of heat treating. People don’t realize how much material is heat-treated in their everyday life.”

Customers bring semi-finished parts to Donohoo to process them through industrial furnaces. The parts are heated and then quenched in oil, water or air.

Zubroski has worked at the plant for close to half of its 75 years, starting right after high school doing maintenance on equipment. He worked his way up to operations manager before buying the business from the third generation of the Donohoo family just over seven years ago.