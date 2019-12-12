Downtown Bettendorf Business Women offer their shop local ideas

Do you want a shopping experience that involves friendly customer service, convenient parking, and supporting business people in your own community?
That’s what you’ll find in downtown Bettendorf.
Members of the Downtown Bettendorf Business Women are running a “Shop Local” campaign, offering an array of unique gift items for your holiday shopping.
Here are just a few ideas:
At Beréskin Art Gallery & Academy, 2967 State St., owner Pat Beréskin notes: “You do not need to spend a lot to get a great deal. Beréskin has Bettendorf Bulldog jewelry and ceramic pottery, mugs and holiday items from $10 and up. All made locally!” Other ideas are handcrafted pens and pencils. Pen and ink drawings, smaller artworks, glass ornaments and photography start at $20. Gift certificates toward artwork or classes are available in all price ranges.
In addition to the loads of gift possibilities at K&K True Value Hardware, 1818 Grant St., a popular item this year is the line of new “Iowa Love” shirts. K&K’s Diane Conner says the company that makes them is in Waterloo, Iowa, and 50 percent of their quarterly profits go to causes experiencing an immediate need, primarily directed at positively impacting children. There are hoodies, crew neck sweatshirts and university T-shirts. K&K is the exclusive retailer for these shirts in the Quad-Cities.
Browse the shelves at Tango Salon, 836 State St., for gift items to pamper both women and men, including holiday box sets, luxury candles and skin and body care offerings from Farmhouse Fresh, jewelry and accessories, and gift certificates for their top-of-the-line hair and skin services. Owner Leann Themas and esthetician Nicole Murphy can offer suggestions for putting together that perfect gift.
For a personalized gift that will distinguish any home, WITHIN, a residential interior design and furnishings business at 1729 State St., is offering pillows custom-made in its on-site workroom and personalized with a name or initial. The pillows are made with soft, stain-resistant fabric and beautifully coordinated trim to ensure their form will hold for years to come. Every detail can be customized easily to ensure it will be a beautiful and classic piece for any home. Order your personalized pillow before Dec. 13. Another gift idea from owner Michelle Blunk and her staff is a unique holiday scented candle from WITHIN’S signature collection.
For those already getting nostalgic about the green towers of the Interstate 74 Bridge disappearing in a few years, the Downtown Bettendorf Business Women are selling $10 ornaments featuring a miniature copy of a painting of the bridge towers by artist Pat Beréskin. Businesses mentioned in this story are selling the ornament, with proceeds going to benefit needy Bettendorf families and to fund scholarships for students at Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley high schools. The ornaments can be hung on a tree or displayed on a table.
You may also consider giving a gift experience to one of the several recreational attractions in the City of Bettendorf. Family Museum annual memberships start at $80, and gift certificates are available in any amount. You don’t need to pay museum admission to shop at the Fox & Bee toy store, which offers a unique selection of gifts, including puzzles, books, toys, games, stuffed animals, art supplies and much more.
Palmer Hills Golf Course is running sales on many items in its clubhouse – apparel, bags, shoes and headwear, according to Denice Enfield, public relations/social media/events specialist for the City of Bettendorf. Gift certificates also are offered in any amount. And just down Middle Road is the Frozen Landing ice rink, recently opened for the season, which offers gift certificates for any amount. Daily admission to the rink costs $1, with skate rental at $2.
DBBW member Debbie Hereau, owner of Concept Bath, 2203 Grant St., issues a reminder that amid the decorating, shopping and party planning, “It is also a time to reflect on the many blessings that have been bestowed upon us throughout the year. And you, our valued customers, are truly a blessing to us! Concept Bath recognizes and sincerely appreciates the loyalty and trust that you have placed in us this past year.”