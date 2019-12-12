Downtown Bettendorf Business Women offer their shop local ideas

Browse the shelves at Tango Salon, 836 State St., for gift items to pamper both women and men, including holiday box sets, luxury candles and skin and body care offerings from Farmhouse Fresh, jewelry and accessories, and gift certificates for their top-of-the-line hair and skin services. Owner Leann Themas and esthetician Nicole Murphy can offer suggestions for putting together that perfect gift.

For a personalized gift that will distinguish any home, WITHIN, a residential interior design and furnishings business at 1729 State St., is offering pillows custom-made in its on-site workroom and personalized with a name or initial. The pillows are made with soft, stain-resistant fabric and beautifully coordinated trim to ensure their form will hold for years to come. Every detail can be customized easily to ensure it will be a beautiful and classic piece for any home. Order your personalized pillow before Dec. 13. Another gift idea from owner Michelle Blunk and her staff is a unique holiday scented candle from WITHIN’S signature collection.