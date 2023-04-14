The Downtown Bettendorf Business Women (DBBW) organization is offering a $500 scholarship to young women graduating from local high schools this year.
The scholarship will be awarded to one female student each at Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley high schools; both must represent the Class of 2023.
Students interested in applying can go to
https://dbbwomen.wixsite.com/scholarship and submit the application no later than Friday, April 28.
Applications require a maximum 300-word statement and a letter of recommendation.
The scholarship honors the late Bettendorf Alderman Debe LaMar, who passed away in 2018. LaMar served five terms on the City Council under three different mayors. She exemplified the highest ideals of public service, loved all things art and encouraged women everywhere to dream big.
A memorial of LaMar can be found at Lincoln Park, located on 951 27th St. in Bettendorf.
The DBBW was founded in 2018 to promote downtown businesses with women in leadership roles. Funds for the scholarship come from an annual Christmas ornament sale, which depict a scene from downtown Bettendorf.
For more information, contact Jan Touney at
jtouney@gmail.com.
Photos: Bettendorf students walkout to protest 'harmful' LGBTQ+ legislation
Bettendorf High School students gather outside the main entrance to the school as they walk out in support of Iowa's LGBTQ+ students and youth in response to pending legislation, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf High School students gather outside the main entrance to the school as they walk out in support of Iowa's LGBTQ+ students and youth in response pending legislation, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf High School students gather outside the main entrance to the school as they walk out in support of Iowa's LGBTQ+ students and youth in response pending legislation, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf High School students gather outside the main entrance to the school as they walk out in support of Iowa's LGBTQ+ students and youth in response pending legislation, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Binx Hilton talks to other Bettendorf High School students as they gather outside the main entrance to the school as they walk out in support of Iowa's LGBTQ+ students and youth in response pending legislation, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A student is interviewed by media as Bettendorf High School students walk out in support of Iowa's LGBTQ+ students and youth in response pending legislation, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf High School students gather outside the main entrance to the school as they walk out in support of Iowa's LGBTQ+ students and youth in response pending legislation, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf High School students gather outside the main entrance to the school as they walk out in support of Iowa's LGBTQ+ students and youth in response pending legislation, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!