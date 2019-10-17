Downtown Bettendorf Organization, a division of the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce, has named its board of directors for the organization's new Self-Supporting Municipal Improvement District, or SSMID.
They will manage the SSMID in which downtown business owners pay a special tax for improvements in the district, such as beautification efforts, marketing and promotion projects, festivals, enhanced maintenance and research and development projects.
Board members include: Chair Simon Bowe, president/Owner of Bowe Machine; Dale Owen, president and CEO of Ascentra Credit Union; Michelle Blunk, Conceptual Design Inc. owner; Nancy Ballenger, vice president and general manager of Isle Casino; Pat Eikenberry, IMEG Civil Engineer vice president; Don Keller, owner and president of K&K Hardware; Kevin Koellner, Build to Suit founder; Decker Ploehn, Bettendorf city administrator; Seth Rowland, American Family Insurance Agent; Paul Rumler, Quad-Cities Chamber President and CEO; Valerie Search, Money Matters owner; Barron Sexson, Total Maintenance Inc. president; and Leann Themas, Tango Salon owner.
The board will have terms of one, two or three years and will meet monthly.
