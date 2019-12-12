Downtown LeClaire rings in holiday shopping season
Downtown LeClaire rings in holiday shopping season

Downtown LeClaire was a flurry of activity last weekend as the city and its merchants hosted three days of Christmas in LeClaire.

The annual Christmas walk, held Friday-Sunday, Dec. 6-8, drew scores of residents and visitors as well as children and shoppers to the historic downtown. Community groups, merchants and restaurants participated with store discounts and specials. Festivities also included holiday games and crafts, strolling Santas, carriage rides and more.

Here are some of the scenes from the 2019 Christmas in LeClaire: 

  

