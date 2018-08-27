Try 1 month for 99¢

Beréskin Gallery will host a new exhibit, "Earth Wind & Fire," from Sept. 1 to Oct. 12.

The exhibit features the work of Heidi Brandt, Karen Brinson, Bonnie Grebner, Dean Kugler and Bill Wohlford.

An artist reception will be 5:30-8 p.m. Sept. 7 at the gallery, and will include live demonstrations, refreshments and music by Chris Stevens.

