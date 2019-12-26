Eastern Iowa Community Colleges receives GEAR UP Iowa funding

"These support services will be crucial as our GEAR UP Iowa students enter college," said Karen Misjak, executive director of Iowa College Aid. "Many are the first in their family to go to college, so they’re navigating new territory. We’ve been with these students for nearly six years, and we’ll stay with them for a seventh year to be sure they make a successful start in higher education."

Current GEAR UP Iowa students will be the first to receive support services through the first year of college. The initial GEAR UP Iowa cohort, the high school class of 2014, received services from 7th through 12th grades.

The GEAR UP Iowa Year 7 partnership is the largest such effort by any state GEAR UP grant in the United States. “This is sure to be a model for other programs around the nation,” Misjak said.

For more information, visit GEARUPiowa.gov.

