Eastern Iowa Community Colleges receives GEAR UP Iowa funding

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges was among nine Iowa colleges and universities to receive a total of $929,289 in GEAR UP grants to support low-income students.
Iowa College Aid announced the colleges are recipients of the GEAR UP Iowa Year 7 College Partner Grants. GEAR UP, which stands for Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs, is a federal program that prepares low-income students to succeed in college.
Iowa College Aid is working with 12 school districts to provide college access services and scholarships.
GEAR UP Iowa follows students from 7th grade through their first year in college. Most current GEAR UP Iowa students are in the class of 2020 and will enter college next fall.
You have free articles remaining.
Partner grants provide colleges and universities the resources to help students make the transition from high school. Services, which will begin in June 2020, include “summer bridge” activities for the summer between high school and college, academic and career counseling, mentoring, and family engagement.
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges received a Partner Grant of $112,500. Other awards were: University of Northern Iowa, $50,000; University of Iowa, $214,500; Iowa State University, $215,000; Drake University, $12,224; Simpson College, $11,341; Grand View University, $30,000; Indian Hills Community College, $71,500; and Des Moines Area Community College, $212,224.
"These support services will be crucial as our GEAR UP Iowa students enter college," said Karen Misjak, executive director of Iowa College Aid. "Many are the first in their family to go to college, so they’re navigating new territory. We’ve been with these students for nearly six years, and we’ll stay with them for a seventh year to be sure they make a successful start in higher education."
Current GEAR UP Iowa students will be the first to receive support services through the first year of college. The initial GEAR UP Iowa cohort, the high school class of 2014, received services from 7th through 12th grades.
The GEAR UP Iowa Year 7 partnership is the largest such effort by any state GEAR UP grant in the United States. “This is sure to be a model for other programs around the nation,” Misjak said.
For more information, visit GEARUPiowa.gov.