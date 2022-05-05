Eggs-cellent. Pleasant Valley takes the trophy in the annual trebuchet competition

Eggs-cellent. Bettendorf, North Scott and Pleasant Valley high school students competed in the annual trebuchet contest on April 25.

The challenge was to build the contraption and launch raw eggs from it at targets 75-feet, 100-feet and 125-feet away accurately and consistently.

Points were given for how close the eggs came to the bulls-eye, with additional points for the longest launch.

In the end, Pleasant Valley had the highest score, followed by North Scott and Bettendorf.

The winner of the events won a $1,000 scholarship, and the school with the most points wins a traveling trophy.

Quad City Engineers judged the 20-team competition, held at Bettendorf High School.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0