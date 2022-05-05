Eggs-cellent. Pleasant Valley takes the trophy in the annual trebuchet competition

Bettendorf High School hosted the 14th annual Trebuchet Competition on their south fields on April 25, 2022. Students from Pleasant Valley High School ready their trebuchet.
Carolyn Corcoran, a student at Pleasant Valley High School, takes a close look at the mechanics of her trebuchet.
Max Doran and Alex Peters, students at Pleasant Valley High School, prepare their trebuchet in preparation for launching.
Carolyn Corcoran, a student at Pleasant Valley High School, and Anna Skoropad, a foreign exchange student from Ukraine, currently studying at Pleasant Valley High school, get ready to launch the egg from their trebuchet.
A team from North Scott High School readies their trebuchet for launching.
Students worked together as teams to perfect their trebuchets.
Successful trebuchet egg launches left yolky evidence on the targets.
Max Doran, Alex Peters, Maura Peters, Carolyn Corcoran, and Anna Skoropad, students at Pleasant Valley High School, worked together as a team to launch their eggs at the targets.
Pleasant Valley High School students Max Doran and Alex Peters watch their egg fly through the air on way to the target.
Bettendorf High School hosted the 14th annual Trebuchet Competition on their south fields on April 25, 2022.
Teams and onlookers assembled on the south fields of Bettendorf High School for the 14th Annual Trebuchet Competition.
Judge Joel Whitmore, a mechanical engineering student at St. Ambrose University, looks on as the team from Pleasant Valley High School gets ready to launch an egg from their trebuchet.
