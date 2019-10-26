All five incumbents with expiring seats on the Pleasant Valley School Board are running unopposed.
Each of Pleasant Valley’s seven board members live in a specific geographic area within the district. Five of the seven seats are up this year, since Jenel Nels was appointed when former President Chris Cournoyer was elected to state senate.
Key issues
The candidates said the challenge of managing a growing district was the most pressing concern the district faces. Other concerns have the incumbents looking to Des Moines, there is a desire to lobby more effectively with legislators for school funding and assistance in the establishment of mental health programs.
District #1 — Jenel Nels
Nels works in marketing and has two kids in the district.
Her priorities are to stay ahead of district growth, protecting school funding from state cuts, and continuing to support the establishment of comprehensive school-based mental health programs.
“The biggest challenge of the Pleasant Valley School District is the uncertainty of future growth, especially as it pertains to land not currently in development,” Nels said. “It’s a wonderful challenge to have, but it’s our job as a board to ensure the quality of education remains strong and benefits every child within our walls.”
District #3 — Nikhil Wagle, president
Wagle is an eye surgeon with two kids who graduated from Pleasant Valley schools.
His biggest priorities are to adapt to the significant growth in the district, without compromising the academic and extracurricular rigor currently offered, and while being a financial steward for public dollars.
“We are continuing to be good stewards of the taxpayer dollars and all of the board members are of the mentality that every dollar NOT spent directly on education is a dollar that needs to be justified,” Wagle said in his survey.
District #4 — Molly Brockmann
Brockmann is a sales manager with two children in the district.
Her priorities are to ensure quality education, being a good steward of taxpayer money, and lobby with legislators for school funding and mental health supports.
“We need to continue to support state funding for schools as a top priority to give all our students the best education and prepare them for their future,” Brockmann said. “We will continue to address a growing student population by providing the best learning environment while still retaining and attracting excellent employees.”
District #5 — Jodi Hoskins, vice president
Hoskins is an accountant and has three kids.
Her priorities are to continue a strong foundation of academic achievement, attract and retain the best faculty and staff, and manage the district’s growth while staying focused on fiscal responsibility.
“Managing the rapid growth and increased enrollment in the district is a constant challenge,” Hoskins said. “It is important for the board and administration to continue to work together in forecasting infrastructure, program and technology improvements.”
District #6 — Christina Anderson
Anderson did not turn in the survey the Times sent to each candidate. She has been on the board since 2015.
