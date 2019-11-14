Area residents went to the polls last week to vote for city council, school board and park board members.
Here's a rundown of the results:
BETTENDORF CITY COUNCIL
Bettendorf reelected its mayor and the four aldermen in the Nov. 5 elections.
Mayor Robert Gallagher, First Ward Alderman Jerry Sechser, Third Ward Alderman Bill Connors, Fifth Ward Alderman Scott Webster and Alderman At-Large Frank Baden all won reelection to their respective seats.
Mayor Gallagher received 2,430 of the 2,546 total votes cast across Bettendorf, good for 95.4% of the vote.
"We're excited about continuing the good work we're doing in the city of Bettendorf, especially the areas of economic development and delivering a more efficient service model to the citizens of Bettendorf," Gallagher said on election night.
Alderman At-Large Frank Baden received 2,259 of the 2,300 votes (98.2%) in his race.
First Ward Alderman Jerry Sechser received 591 of the 610 votes in his race (96.9%). Fifth Ward Alderman Scott Webster received 397 of 404 votes (98.2%).
Running for his first full term after winning a special election earlier this year, Third Ward Alderman Bill Connors received 414 of the 421 votes total in his race, good for 98.3% of the vote. Seven voted for a write-in candidate.
"I'm very happy to get a full term. I was very surprised when I was running unopposed, and quite honestly I'm glad to see the turnout," Connors said election night.
Connors says he'll champion infrastructure repairs and the pace of development in the city. "If we can keep that up, that's a wonderful thing for the citizens."
This will be Gallagher's third term as mayor since his initial win in 2011. Webster, Sechser and Baden will all serve in their second terms after winning an initial election in 2015.
BETTENDORF PARK BOARD
All three incumbents won reelection for the Bettendorf Park Board, with 5,754 total votes in the race.
Don Wells was the highest vote-getter, receiving 1,580 of the votes, or 27.4% of the vote. Timothy Carroll received 1,488 votes, or 25.86%, while Thomas Dryg received 1,378, or 23.9%.
Challenger Elliot Rogers received 1,268 of the votes, only 110 votes behind Dryg.
Carroll has served on the Park Board for four years, while Dryg was elected in a special election in 2014. Wells was first elected in 2008; he ran in the Third Ward Alderman special election race earlier this year, but lost to Alderman Bill Connors.
BETTENDORF SCHOOL BOARD
Two incumbents and two newcomers were elected to the Bettendorf School Board.
Current Directors Paul Castro and Michael Pyevich will retain their seats, and are joined by newcomers Joanna Doerder and Rebecca Eastman.
In unofficial results, the auditor’s office reported 8,294 ballots were cast. In the last school board election, in September 2017, 6,384 residents cast ballots.
Four seats were open in Bettendorf, with two potential incumbents not running. Gordon Staley elected not to run, and Stacey Struck moved out of the district and was ineligible.
Eastman received 1,559 votes, about 18.80%. Her priority, she said, was the hiring of a new superintendent, and she also emphasized the need to restore trust and transparency in the district.
Castro received 1,531 votes, about 18.46%. A retired teacher and longtime board member, Castro has advocated for increasing the base salary for teachers and increasing student achievement.
Doerder received 1,524 votes, about 18.37%. She campaigned on increased transparency, process improvement, quality curriculum and future long-term financial stability.
Pyevich received 1,452 votes, about 17.51%. He said he wanted to finish out some of the initiatives started by the previous board, including establishing a dual-enrollment program and developing a career and technical education curriculum.
Gary Goins and Michael Neighbor ran unsuccessfully.
Director Steve Geifman, who was appointed to serve the last few weeks of former Director Stacey Struck’s seat, ran as a write-in candidate. There were 585 ballots cast with a write-in name.
Directors serve four-year terms. The new board will be sworn in Nov. 18, at the organizational meeting.
RIVERDALE CITY COUNCIL
Voters in Riverdale re-elected Mike Bawden to a second term as the city's mayor in a close race with Beth Anne Hasley.
Bawden, 57, of 5004 State St., received 75 votes, or 55.56%, of the 135 total votes cast. His challenger, Beth Hasley, 64, of 146 S. Kensington St., received 59 votes, or 43.7% according to preliminary results. There was one write-in.
Bawden said the win "was very gratifying," but he complimented Hasley's hard work on her campaign.
In his first term as mayor, Bawden has focused on improving the city's openness, communication and transparency as well as its financial reporting and various processes. His new focus will be for the city to complete some of the projects underway as well as identify the next generation of city leaders.
Among the projects is a new housing development Woods Estates of Riverdale that could eventually add 97 homes to the city and double its population, Bawden said. "I want to make sure we're thinking about our future and everybody has access to services and parks."
Three Riverdale city council candidates were elected with 336 votes cast: Kelly A. Krell with 116 votes, or 34.52%; Kevin Adams with 109 votes, or 32.44%; and Douglas Littrel with 98 votes, or 29.17%. There were 13 write-in votes.
LECLAIRE CITY COUNCIL
LeClaire voters reelected their mayor, an incumbent council member and one new council member.
Mayor Ray Allen received 221 votes, or 83.71%. There were 43 write-in votes, or 16.29%.
Political newcomer Sara Gravert was elected with 215 votes, or 47.15%; Council Member Dennis Gerard was reelected with 208 votes, or 45.61%. There were 33 write-ins among the 456 votes cast.
Pleasant Valley Community School District
Voters reelected five incumbent school board directors in the Pleasant Valley School District, who all ran unopposed.
District 1: Jenel Nels, who was appointed after President Chris Cournoyer was elected to state senate. Nels received 113 votes, or 98.26%.
District 3: Nikhil Wagle received 172 votes, or 96.63%.
District 4: Molly Brockmann received 268 votes; or 98.89%.
District 5: Jodi Hoskins received 136 votes, or 95.77%.
District 6: Christina N. Anderson received 98 votes, or 98.99%.
