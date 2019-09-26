{{featured_button_text}}

The Riverdale Fall Fest will be held from 2-4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, at Bicentennial Park, 100 Circle Drive.

The fun will include burgers, hot dogs, chips and drinks from Hy-Vee Grille as well as Kona Ice treats, a bounce-house obstacle course and pumpkin decorating. Magic will be provided by RJ Regul and music from QC Vinyl.

The event is free for Riverdale residents and their families.

