Ernst says 'zero' chance she runs for president in Bettendorf stop

If the waiver is rejected, city officials have said they would have to find an elevator company that could custom build the two cars to meet the Buy America requirement, which would likely double the city's cost. Officials have said that it's more likely the city would simply wait out the life of the Buy America agreement and go ahead with plans, including elevator cars with foreign-made components, which would delay the project.

Ernst said she intends to call on Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to support the city's request of the waiver.

The letdown structure on the west side of the Illinois-bound span, near the Bettendorf riverfront, is being built to accommodate pedestrians and bicyclists with elevator cars big enough to easily carry bikes from the bridge to the riverfront paths below.

Ernst and city leaders also discussed plans to reconstruct the Interstate-80 bridge and six-lane the interstate from the Mississippi River to Iowa City, as well as funding upgrades to area lock and dam systems.