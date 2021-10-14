Ex-Bulldog Mueller gets a chance to play upfront as senior

As a young soccer player, Brant Mueller never got the chance to play the glory positions.

For most of his career, the former Bettendorf High School star has been a defender with only occasional appearances as a midfielder. He always was intrigued by the idea of playing a position where he was counted on to put the ball in the net.

This fall, in what figures to be his final season of soccer competition, he’s getting his shot. Literally.

Mueller has been moved to the striker position at Central College and the team captain has delivered so far, scoring six goals in the first 10 games this season.

“Who doesn’t like scoring goals, right?’’ Mueller said. “I’ve always liked to do it. I just never have gotten a chance to do it. We kind of had an opening so I’ve kind of run with it a little bit.’’

Central coach Garry Laidlaw began experimenting with Mueller as a forward during the spring, when the Dutch played after having the normal fall season postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Last spring we had a little bit of trouble putting the ball in the net and we were looking at all the options so that’s why I kind of started doing that,’’ Mueller said.