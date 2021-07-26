Expert Tips: Summer Gardening

BETTENDORF - What do I plant and where do I plant it? Every gardener has pondered these questions as days start to get longer and the temperatures start to rise.

So we went to the experts for some advice -Kate Terrell, owner of Wallace’s Garden Center in Bettendorf; and Lory Beck and Andy Gillock, plant manager and assistant plant manager, respectively, at Teske’s Pet & Garden Center in Bettendorf, provided a wealth of information.

Wallace’s, at 2605 Devils Glen Road in Bettendorf, is billed as “a store for all seasons.”

Terrell commented that planting and gardening are a great way to spend the summer in Iowa and there are many“plants are suited for our hot,humid summers and cold, snowy winters.”

Terrell advised to look at the space available when starting a garden and determine the amount of light and type of soil that is there.

“Also, take into account your surroundings, and if you are planting near a sidewalk or in front of a window, choose something that won’t overgrow the space and become a maintenance hazard.”

“Knowing the mature size of a plant and the space you have can really help you choose from that vast amount of shrubs and perennials out there.”