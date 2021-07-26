Expert Tips: Summer Gardening

BETTENDORF - What do I plant and where do I plant it? Every gardener has pondered these questions as days start to get longer and the temperatures start to rise.
So we went to the experts for some advice -Kate Terrell, owner of Wallace’s Garden Center in Bettendorf; and Lory Beck and Andy Gillock, plant manager and assistant plant manager, respectively, at Teske’s Pet & Garden Center in Bettendorf, provided a wealth of information.
Wallace’s, at 2605 Devils Glen Road in Bettendorf, is billed as “a store for all seasons.”
Terrell commented that planting and gardening are a great way to spend the summer in Iowa and there are many“plants are suited for our hot,humid summers and cold, snowy winters.”
Terrell advised to look at the space available when starting a garden and determine the amount of light and type of soil that is there.
“Also, take into account your surroundings, and if you are planting near a sidewalk or in front of a window, choose something that won’t overgrow the space and become a maintenance hazard.”
“Knowing the mature size of a plant and the space you have can really help you choose from that vast amount of shrubs and perennials out there.”
The next step in determining what to plant is to figure out how the plant can help an outdoor space, whether it is for privacy or to hide and an eyesore. Is it something to add color in winter or something flowering, something that attracts hummingbirds and butterflies, or something to stand up to wildlife such as deer and rabbits?
Terrell advises, “To plant properly and provide the care the plants need to get established.This includes amending the soil with compost, treating with a root stimulator, and ensuring proper watering with a minimum of 1” to 1.5” of rain or water per week.”
“I also recommend mulch to suppress weeds, retain moisture and regulate soil temperature,” she said.She also shared some of her favorite shrubs and perennials that are currently available:
- Panicle Hydrangeas or SunHydrangeas –“Like ‘Limelight,’ ‘Bobo,’ and ‘Quickfire.’ They come in many sizes, have gorgeous flowers that are guaranteed to bloom and bloom from mid-summer to frost and they are a colorful statement piece for the garden.”
- Hardy Hibiscus–“This hardy perennial has a tropical look to it and the ability to thrive in the summer heat and humidity.With dinner-plate size flowers and lush foliage, hibiscus will bring dramatic color to a sunny place in the garden.”
- Ornamental Grasses–“Grasses have a place in every garden.They are deer resistant and add both texture and movement to the garden.Leave them standing for breathtaking winter interest they add to the landscape.”
Terrell shared some of her favorite Ornamental Grasses as “Shenandoah” switchgrass which turns red in the fall and “Karl Foerster” Feather Reed Grass which stands tall but stays narrow with pretty wheat-like inflorescences.
- Gold Mops Chamecyparis –“Evergreens are the foundations of many landscapes and this small to medium accent shrub adds bright gold color and textural softness to a border or landscape.”
Terrell recommends it be paired with purple foliage Ninebark or Weigela for an "eye-catching contrast.”
- Aronia–“A workhorse for the shade,” Terrell said.“This semi-evergreen, small shrub boasts multiple seasons of interest with white flowers in spring, small berries for the birds in summer ad striking red-orange fall color.”
- Perrenials – Terrell said she likes to choose pollinator-friendly perennials with long bloom times...” Some favorites are Bee Balm, Catmint, Shasta Daisies, and milkweed.”
“There are many more fantastic plants to choose from,” she said, and encouraged anyone interested to “visit a local garden center, park or botanical center to see what catches your eye and brings you joy.”
Lory Beck, plant manager and Andy Gillock, assistant manager at Teske’s Pet & Garden Center at 2395 Spruce Hills Dr. in Bettendorfshared their knowledge about “summer color.”
“In the spring when you are at the garden center, think about the time the plants you choose will bloom so you can enjoy them all season,” Beck said.
Beck advised that to achieve color in anything planted from seeds; the seeds must be planted in the ground or in pots by June 20 and examples are given of those that need full sun:
- Sunflowers –available in many heights and colors, some with huge flower heads that are full of edible seeds.
- Poppy –thrives in hot and dry summer conditions.-
- Nasturtium –scrub seeds with sandpaper before planting and the result will be edible leaves and flowers with a peppery kick.
- Zinnia –fast-growing, drought-resistant for attracting butterflies.
- Cardinal Vine –has tiny red trumpet flowers that come on late, and attract hummingbirds.
Beck said sun-growing perennials such as phlox are tall clusters of purple, pink or white with sweetly scented flowers that draw butterflies.
“The Butterfly flower (milkweed) comes in short mounds of orange and yellow or in taller varieties of white and pink,” Beck said, adding those bloom in late June or July and attract Monarch butterflies.
“If you see chewed-up leaves, celebrate, because Monarch butterfly caterpillars are the only thing that eats them.”
Additional examples:
- Bee Balm - tall and short plants; flowers attract bees and hummingbirds with strong herbal scented leaves; blooms in July and August.
- Threadleaf Coreopsis –large drifts of fine leaves; burst into mounds of yellow flowers in July providing nectar for butterflies.
- Coneflower – dusty pink daisies are remnants of the endangered Midwest Prairie blooms, also blooms from June to August; attracts butterflies and comes in other colors.
Beck said Day Lilies are another option “for color re-bloomers and are your best option for more flowers through summer.”
The experts at Teske’s offered options for plantings that receive morning sun and afternoon shade.
- Hosta –come in all sizes and have tall stems of flowers; also attract hummingbirds.
- Coral Bells –large leaves with shades of colors with a very delicate bloom.
- Jacob’s Ladder –small fine delicate leaves with clusters of blooms and beautiful foliage.
The Teske team also gave suggestions for summer-blooming shrubs, including:
- Knock Out Roses –a tough shrub rose that blooms reliably all summer long.
- Spirea –bees adore this low-mounding shrub which is covered in soft sweet-smelling flowers, and blooms in June and July.“Super hardy in our tough cold winters and hot summers.”
- Rose of Sharon – has thousands of small hibiscus flowers that cover the shrub which comes in different heights.Hummingbirds are known to flock to this shrubin late summer