Family Museum celebrates the season with Winterfest

The Family Museum will transform into a winter wonderland as it hosts its traditional, family-friendly WinterFest from noon-5 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 8.

Back by popular demand, guests will enjoy an afternoon of seasonal, family-friendly activities from meeting a real reindeer, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus and hands-on crafts. A number of live performances by the Family Museum Dance Company and other local musical groups will entertain visitors all afternoon.

Visitors are invited to make a variety of holiday crafts as well as have their photo taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Parents are welcome to bring their phone or camera to capture the perfect picture.

Admission to Winterfest and the Family Museum’s hands-on gallery is free with the donation of a non-perishable food item or monetary donation to the River Bend Foodbank. This event is sponsored by U.S. Cellular -Wireless Central. The reindeer is sponsored by Northwest Bank & Trust Co. The Family Museum is located at 2900 Learning Campus Drive.