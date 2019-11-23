Family Museum celebrates the season with Winterfest

The Family Museum will transform into a winter wonderland as it hosts its traditional, family-friendly WinterFest from noon-5 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 8.
Back by popular demand, guests will enjoy an afternoon of seasonal, family-friendly activities from meeting a real reindeer, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus and hands-on crafts. A number of live performances by the Family Museum Dance Company and other local musical groups will entertain visitors all afternoon.
Visitors are invited to make a variety of holiday crafts as well as have their photo taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Parents are welcome to bring their phone or camera to capture the perfect picture.
Admission to Winterfest and the Family Museum’s hands-on gallery is free with the donation of a non-perishable food item or monetary donation to the River Bend Foodbank. This event is sponsored by U.S. Cellular -Wireless Central. The reindeer is sponsored by Northwest Bank & Trust Co. The Family Museum is located at 2900 Learning Campus Drive.
Activities also will include: Snowman Gift Boxes, build a snowman that won’t melt and doubles as a festive holiday gift box; write a letter to the North Pole; snap a photo at the Artic Family Photo Station; and learn science by becoming a present-stacking engineer or chip away at a chilly block in Arctic Ice Block Excavation. A free penguin and polar bear are inside.
Toys and stocking stuffers also are available at the Fox & Bee shop.
Special decorations to put visitors in the holiday spirit will include a miniature North Pole landscape, complete with snow, a festive tree, the famous red-striped pole, and more. Kids also can look throughout the museum for silly bearded friends in the Holiday Gnome Hunt. With make-and-take crafts, kids can decorate snowman ornaments.
The performance schedule is:
- 1-1:30 p.m., Quad-City Symphony Youth Choir
- 1:30-3 p.m., Family Museum Dance Company performing A Nutcracker “Sweet”
- 2-3 p.m., Bettendorf High School Choir
- 3:30-4:30, RiverBend Bronze Bell Choir Quintet
Other displays include a 300-square-foot train set and the Great Hall decorated with lights, stars, trees and animal displays.
The centerpiece window dressing is the last set of animated figurines from the former Petersen Harned Von Maur store windows in downtown Davenport. Created by the (George) Silvestri Art Manufacturing Co., this Santa’s House scene includes a living room with a decorated tree and fireplace, a kitchen with a very busy stove, a workshop where elves are busy making toy trains, and a snowball battle in the woods among the elves gathering firewood. Built in Chicago during October of 1966, it was donated to the Family Museum in 1990 when the store was sold.
For more information, call (563) 344-4106 or visit www.familymuseum.org.