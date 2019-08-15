{{featured_button_text}}

The Family Museum, Bettendorf, will close temporarily on Monday, Aug. 19, through Friday, Aug. 23, for annual deep cleaning and exhibit maintenance.

The museum will reopen Aug. 24.

For more information, call 563-344-4106.

