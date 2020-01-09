You are the owner of this article.
Family Museum rings in early New Year's
Family Museum rings in early New Year's

A Family Museum tradition, Noon Year's Eve, helped young patrons celebrate the arrival of 2020 much earlier than the clock.  

Children and their families gathered together and filled the Great Hall of the  Bettendorf museum. Hundreds of guests, big and small, were on hand as the clock struck noon and the celebrating began. 

After a final countdown, balloons and confetti dropped down onto the Great Hall floor filled by youngsters and parents. 

In addition to the magic moment, children enjoyed face painting, make-and-take crafts as well as the regular activities and exhibits at the museum. They also were treated to music by Myers Brothers Band as well as an appearance by Ascentra Credit Union's mascot Jumpin' George. 

Here are some of the scenes from the day: 

