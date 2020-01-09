Family Museum rings in early New Year's

A Family Museum tradition, Noon Year's Eve, helped young patrons celebrate the arrival of 2020 much earlier than the clock.

Children and their families gathered together and filled the Great Hall of the Bettendorf museum. Hundreds of guests, big and small, were on hand as the clock struck noon and the celebrating began.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After a final countdown, balloons and confetti dropped down onto the Great Hall floor filled by youngsters and parents.

In addition to the magic moment, children enjoyed face painting, make-and-take crafts as well as the regular activities and exhibits at the museum. They also were treated to music by Myers Brothers Band as well as an appearance by Ascentra Credit Union's mascot Jumpin' George.

Here are some of the scenes from the day:

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.