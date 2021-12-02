Santa Claus is interviewed by KWQC-TV during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Nov. 20 in Davenport.
The Bettendorf marching band performs during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Nov. 20 in Davenport.
Bettendorf mayor Bob Gallagher waves during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Nov. 20 in Davenport.
Members of the Academy for the Performing Arts perform during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Nov. 20 in Davenport.
Judges for the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade, from left: Connie Clay, parade judge; Amanda Mussmann, Davenport Fire Department; Bill Head, volunteer firefighter with Coal Valley Fire Department; Kyle Leubka, physician for Genesis East during the parade Nov. 20 in Davenport.
Handlers of the Transformer balloon carefully maneuver it underneath the skybridge on 3rd Street in Davenport during the Festival of Trees Parade on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.
Davenport Central High School marching band performs during the Festival of Trees Parade on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.
The holiday season has returned to the Quad-Cities.
The Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade went off in grand fashion Nov. 20 in Davenport, a welcome sight after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the yearly event in 2020.
There were plenty of balloon floats as the largest helium balloon parade in the Midwest came back, including Elmo, Rudolph and Animal from the Muppets.
There were Smurfs and elves, dancers and bands, and even Santa Claus made an appearance on the streets of Davenport as families packed the sidewalks, welcomed by temperatures in the mid-40s.
Photos: Santa Claus visits Davenport for the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade
One of Santa's elves is all smiles during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
Santa waves to the crowd during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
Santa waves to the crowd during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
Santa is interviewed by KWQC-TV's Erik Maitland during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Santamobile sits while Santa Claus is interviewed by KWQC-TV's Erik Maitland during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
Santa is interviewed by KWQC-TV's Erik Maitland during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
Santa is interviewed by KWQC-TV's Erik Maitland during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Santamobile sits while Santa Claus is interviewed by KWQC-TV's Erik Maitland during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
Elves prepare for the arrival of Santa Claus during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
Santa Claus waves to the crowd during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Santamobile carries Santa Claus during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
Santa Claus is interviewed by KWQC-TV's Erik Maitland during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
Santa's drivers wait in the Santamobile during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
Santa Claus is interviewed by KWQC-TV during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Nov. 20 in Davenport.
The Santamobile is powered by eight tiny reindeer during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
Santa Claus waves to the crowd during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
Santa Claus waves to the crowd during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
Children wave to Santa Claus during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
Photos: Area dance companies perform during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade
Members of the Dynamic Status Dance Team perform during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
Members of the Dynamic Status Dance Team perform during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
Members of the Dynamic Status Dance Team perform during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
Members of the Dynamic Status Dance Team perform during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
Members of the Dynamic Status Dance Team perform during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
Members of the Dynamic Status Dance Team perform during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
Members of the Dynamic Status Dance Team perform during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
Members of the Dynamic Status Dance Team perform during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
Members of the Dynamic Status Dance Team perform during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
Members of the Dynamic Status Dance Team perform during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
Members of the Pink Dynamic Dolls Dance Team perform during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
Members of the Pink Dynamic Dolls Dance Team perform during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
Members of the Pink Dynamic Dolls Dance Team perform during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
Members of the Pink Dynamic Dolls Dance Team perform during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
Members of the Pink Dynamic Dolls Dance Team perform during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
Members of the Pink Dynamic Dolls Dance Team perform during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
Members of the Academy for the Performing Arts perform during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
Members of the Academy for the Performing Arts perform during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
Members of the Academy for the Performing Arts perform during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
Members of the Academy for the Performing Arts perform during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
Members of the Academy for the Performing Arts perform during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Nov. 20 in Davenport.
Members of the Academy for the Performing Arts perform during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
Members of the Academy for the Performing Arts perform during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
Members of the Academy for the Performing Arts perform during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
Members of the Academy for the Performing Arts perform during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
Members of the Academy for the Performing Arts perform during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
Members of the Artistic Intensity Dance Company perform during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
Members of the Artistic Intensity Dance Company perform during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
Members of the Artistic Intensity Dance Company perform during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
Members of the Artistic Intensity Dance Company perform during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
Members of the Artistic Intensity Dance Company perform during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
Members of the Artistic Intensity Dance Company perform during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
Members of the Artistic Intensity Dance Company perform during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
Members of the Artistic Intensity Dance Company perform during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
Members of the Artistic Intensity Dance Company perform during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
Members of the Artistic Intensity Dance Company perform during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
Photos: Balloon floats aplenty at the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade
The Elmo float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Coca-Cola polar bear float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Optimus Prime float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Mercado on Fifth float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Rudolph float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
The John Deere float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Arconic float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
The KWQC-TV float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
The KWQC-TV float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Animal float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Animal float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Animal float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Animal float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Animal float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Animal float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Animal float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Nov. 20 in Davenport.
The Santa Claus float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Santa Claus float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Santa Claus float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Santa Claus float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Santa Claus float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Santa Claus float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Da
The Mimi's Place float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Mimi's Place float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Mimi's Place float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Smurf float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Smurf float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Smurf float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Smurf float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Smurf float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Smurf float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Elmo float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Elmo float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Elmo float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Elmo float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Elmo float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Optimus Prime float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Optimus Prime float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Optimus Prime float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Optimus Prime float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Optimus Prime float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Optimus Prime float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Modern Woodmen of America float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Cheshire Cat float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Cheshire Cat float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Cheshire Cat float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Cheshire Cat float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Mercado on Fifth float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Mercado on Fifth float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Mercado on Fifth float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Mercado on Fifth float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Cookie Monster float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Cookie Monster float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Cookie Monster float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Cookie Monster float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Rudolph float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Rudolph float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Rudolph float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Rudolph float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Rudolph float during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade Saturday in Davenport.
Photos: Area high school marching bands perform at the Kwik Star Festival of Trees Parade
The Davenport West marching band performs during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Davenport West marching band performs during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Davenport West marching band performs during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Davenport West marching band performs during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Davenport West marching band performs during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Davenport West marching band performs during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Davenport West marching band performs during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Bettendorf marching band performs during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Bettendorf marching band performs during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Bettendorf marching band performs during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Bettendorf marching band performs during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Bettendorf marching band performs during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Nov. 20 in Davenport.
The Bettendorf marching band performs during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Bettendorf marching band performs during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Bettendorf marching band performs during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Bettendorf marching band performs during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Bettendorf marching band performs during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Davenport North marching band performs during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Davenport North marching band performs during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Davenport North marching band performs during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Davenport North marching band performs during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Davenport North marching band performs during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Davenport North marching band performs during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Davenport North marching band performs during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Davenport North marching band performs during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Davenport North marching band performs during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Davenport North marching band performs during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Davenport North marching band performs during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Davenport North marching band performs during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Davenport North marching band performs during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Davenport North marching band performs during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Davenport North marching band performs during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Davenport North marching band performs during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Davenport North marching band performs during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Davenport Central marching band performs during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Davenport Central marching band performs during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Davenport Central marching band performs during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Davenport Central marching band performs during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Davenport Central marching band performs during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Davenport Central marching band performs during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Davenport Central marching band performs during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Davenport Central marching band performs during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.
The Davenport Central marching band performs during the Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade Saturday in Davenport.