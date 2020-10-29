 Skip to main content
Fire damages building at Cumberland Square
Bettendorf firefighters were dispatched last Sunday to a structure fire at Superior Labels, Inc., 2390 Cumberland Square Drive.

The call came in at at 5:20 p.m.

When the first Bettendorf Fire Rescue engine arrived, heavy smoke and flames were coming out of the roof. A portion of the roof had collapsed. 

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire. There were no injuries. Damage estimate is not available at this time. The cause of the fire is unknown.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been contacted and SFMO investigator is assisting with the investigation, which is ongoing.

Davenport, Riverdale, Rock Island Arsenal, Moline, LeClaire, and East Moline Fire Departments were also on scene.

Quad-City Times​

