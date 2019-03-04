Try 3 months for $3

Bettendorf Business Network will hold its First Tuesday in Bettendorf program Tuesday, March 5, at noon at the Hilton Garden Inn, 959 Middle Road, Bettendorf.

Jeff Reiter, Bettendorf economic development director, Danielle Alvarez from the Iowa Department of Transportation and Dave Herrell with Visit Quad-Cities will discuss community developments. The Quad-City Storm hockey team will give away game tickets.

Lunch is available for $11, and includes an entrée, salad, drink, tax and gratuity.

