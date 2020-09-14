 Skip to main content
Forest Grove Drive in Bettendorf will be closed
City of Bettendorf growing fast

Fields of soybeans surround the businesses at Middle Road and Forest Grove Drive in northeast section of Bettendorf.

 GARY KRAMBECK /

Beginning Monday, September 21 and continuing through Friday, September 25, Forest Grove Drive between Middle Road and Criswell Street will be closed to all thru traffic.

The work will consist of installing turn lanes into the new Forest Grove Elementary School currently under construction.

All local residents will have access, with the closure taking place immediately adjacent to the school property only.

A detour for thru traffic will be in place, with all traffic detoured to Hopewell Avenue.

