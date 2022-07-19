Forest Grove Drive reconstruction project to begin Wednesday

Improvements along Forest Grove Drive near the TBK Bank Sports Complex will be underway this week, establishing a new roadway to Bettendorf from the north.

Phase 3 of the Forest Grove Drive reconstruction project will happen in three smaller phases over the course of the next year. The project will reconstruct and widen Forest Grove Drive starting east of International Drive and extending east through Middle Road with improvements to Middle Road south of Forest Grove Drive and extending north to south of the Interstate 80 interchange.

Construction of the first part of Phase 3 was scheduled to begin Monday, July 18, but was pushed back until Wednesday, July 20, because of a delay in materials. Construction will begin west of Friendship Path to west of Championship Path and will start with new sanitary sewers on the south side of Forest Grove Drive.

Brent Morlok, city engineer, said the impact to traffic for the next 4-6 weeks would be minimal and there would be periodic lane closures as the construction company installed new sanitary sewers along the south side of Forest Grove Drive.

After the new sanitary sewers are installed, the rest of construction will focus on roadway work west of Championship Drive on Forest Grove and construction of trails along this stretch of road.

Morlok said a series of roundabouts also would be constructed during this part of Phase 3 to help with the increase in traffic from the TBK Bank Sports Complex.

"We are doing a lot of streetscaping out there, but obviously the biggest benefit to them is safety," Morlok said.

During a traffic study, Morlok said they looked at roundabouts or traditional traffic signals to see which would work more efficiently with the increase in traffic. He said with cars coming in and out of the sports complex all day and with morning and evening traffic rushes, the roundabouts were more efficient in traffic flow and helped reduce speed.

When construction is further along in the first part of Phase 3, traffic will be detoured using Middle Road, 53rd Avenue and Devils Glen Road. Construction along this area is expected to last until this November.

From November until September 2023, the second phase of construction will take place on Forest Grove Drive from Championship Drive to the east of the Middle Road intersection. The final phase of construction on Middle Road will not take place until September 2023.

Information about the reconstruction project can found online on the Forest Grove Drive reconstruction website.

The reconstruction project has an estimated cost of about $13 million that is partially funded with federal aid from the Surface Transportation Block Grant. The city submitted a project proposal to the state regional commission in 2017 and was awarded $5.9 million through the approval process.

Economic Development Director Jeff Reiter said the city had been contemplating the improvements to the area for a number of years and that while it was going through the planning process, they were fortunate enough to have the development of TBK Bank Sports Complex. Reiter said with the sports complex and expansion, the city had seen an increase of growth and visitation that the road improvement system, with the hopes of a pedestrian bridge and trail, would set-up the I-80 corridor for further economic development and tourism.

"It's really positioning north Bettendorf as a true, one-stop shop for tourism but also a true commercial hub in eastern Iowa and the Quad-Cities," Reiter said. "By improving the road system, it's going to be a further catalyst for more growth and development."

Reiter said the city was aiming to start construction for the pedestrian bridge in late 2024 into 2025 and that the city had submitted a few grant applications for the pedestrian bridge.