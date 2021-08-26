Forest Grove elementary school opens to students and families

With the opening of a new school comes a new batch of teachers, a group which Strusz said are mainly new to the district. “It’s probably about three or four teachers that were from within our district that came here [to Forest Grove] but the rest will be new to the district,” he said.

Boseman said she has spoken to most of Forest Grove’s incoming teachers, and that “every single teacher I’ve met so far has been filled with unmistakable excitement to meet this new community of students.”

Another educator excited for the opening of the new elementary is Chris Welch, the former Hopewell principal who is transferring to Forest Grove to become its principal. He has been working throughout the summer on the difficult task of bringing a new school to life, from finding furnishings to establishing the community.

“It’s an opportunity to get in and think about learning environments and equipment and how all those things interplay with what needs to happen instructionally,” Welch said, pausing to talk to families exiting the school and give hand-written notes to students who had helped cut the ribbon in the opening ceremony.

He said that the aesthetic of the school will be “modern, minimalistic and modular.”