Four Davenport North YMCA staffers recognized for saving patron's life

The last thing Craig Kinzer remembered before his heart stopped beating Jan. 28, 2022 at Davenport North YMCA was retrieving a brick from the bottom of the pool as part of a lifeguarding course.

After that, quick actions by four Davenport North YMCA staffers likely saved Kinzer's life, and the Davenport City Council on Wednesday recognized their efforts.

Kinzer was attending a lifeguarding class for certification to coach intermediate school swimming.

During a routine lesson, Aquatics Director Katie McGrane, a Bettendorf resident, noticed Kinzer was more subdued than his usual chipper self. She asked if he was OK. He brushed it off. McGrane said Kinzer, who's had a career as a teacher and coach in Quad-Cities school districts, struggled with a two-minute tread.

"Knowing how strong of a swimmer he was, I knew that that should have been a cakewalk for him," McGrane said.

She asked again, and again he brushed it off. During another drill, Kinzer lost consciousness, his eyes rolling back.

McGrane pulled Kinzer from the water with the help of 16-year-old lifeguard Nathan Elbe, and Elbe began chest compressions while another aquatics director called 911. McGrane and Elbe performed seven rounds of CPR and administered four shocks with the AED until MEDIC EMS arrived.

Kinzer was transported to Genesis East Medical Center, and medical professionals classified the incident as Sudden Cardiac Death because his heart stopped beating and no part of his body was receiving oxygen, according to the Davenport city council's proclamation.

"To be able to stand here and be interviewed, and to be able to walk my daughter down the aisle in September, that's a big deal. So those people need to be recognized," Kinzer said.

Four staffers: Elbe, McGrane, RL Aldridge, and Alex Vogel, were recognized Wednesday by the Davenport city council.

After spending five days in the hospital, and having healed from an implanted permanent device into his chest, Kinzer said he's back at the gym and has bumped up his mileage up from swimming two miles a day to three.

"Everyday, my award is just seeing him walk through the door," McGrane said.

"He comes up, he says hi, we joke around a little bit, but I'm just so ecstatic to see him come through the door everyday. No plaque really replaces that feeling."

