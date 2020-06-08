Free meals for children offered

While schools remain closed the Bettendorf Community School District will continue to provide free meals to all children 18 years and younger from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the following school sites:
- Neil Armstrong Elementary, 3311 Central Ave., Bettendorf
Use the entrance off of Central Avenue and look for the yellow sign that reads, "Meal Pickup Entrance"
- Bettendorf Middle School, 2030 Middle Road., Bettendorf
Use the entrance off of 18th Street. Look for the yellow sign that reads, "Meal Pickup Entrance"
All food is grab and go and allows for line up in a vehicle in the school parking lot. Participants are asked to stagger arrival times to avoid congestion. Staff will direct traffic, come and ask the number of meals requested and then deliver the meals to the vehicle. Please do not exit the vehicle.
Children 18 years and younger will receive a bag lunch as well as the next day's breakfast. No food will be consumed on-site.
Food is being stored and prepared following local Health Department and Federal USDA guidelines and regulations. All foods are intended to be consumed immediately or refrigerated within two hours of pickup. Refrigerated items should be discarded within three days.
For residents without transportation, who would like children to receive meals, contact Miryam Stone, Outreach Coordinator at 563-468-3715.
For additional information, contact Kayla Leu, Director of Nutrition Services, at kleu@bettendorf.k12.ia.us.
