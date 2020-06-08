Free meals for children offered

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While schools remain closed the Bettendorf Community School District will continue to provide free meals to all children 18 years and younger from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the following school sites:

Neil Armstrong Elementary, 3311 Central Ave., Bettendorf

Use the entrance off of Central Avenue and look for the yellow sign that reads, "Meal Pickup Entrance"

Bettendorf Middle School, 2030 Middle Road., Bettendorf

Use the entrance off of 18th Street. Look for the yellow sign that reads, "Meal Pickup Entrance"

All food is grab and go and allows for line up in a vehicle in the school parking lot. Participants are asked to stagger arrival times to avoid congestion. Staff will direct traffic, come and ask the number of meals requested and then deliver the meals to the vehicle. Please do not exit the vehicle.

Children 18 years and younger will receive a bag lunch as well as the next day's breakfast. No food will be consumed on-site.