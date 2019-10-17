This month at the LeClaire Community Library we have Halloween-themed craft classes for all ages, including painting pumpkins.
Our Bilingual Storytime on Oct. 22 will be all about Dia de las Brujas – Halloween! And Absolute Science will return Oct. 25 with “Big Bang Bubbles” — fun for the whole family. Programs like these would not be possible without the funding provided by our award-winning Friends of the LeClaire Community Library.
Our library clerk, Vanessa Jasper, has added a new twist to her popular cooking demonstration classes. “Culinary Intersections” will present European Cuisine with a taste of her native Italy. On Oct. 26 she will demonstrate Italian meatloaf with Bratkartoffeln (German potatoes.) Beginning in November, we will have twice-a-week yoga classes taught by Jennifer Vondracek. The cost will be $3 per class, but will be waived for Friends members.
Waiving fees is one of the special incentives the Friends are offering for new members. Each year the Friends purchase passes for area museums or the zoo that can be checked out on a first-come basis. Now Friends members only will be able to hold those passes for up to two days. Also, during this month, each new or renewed family membership will receive a high-quality zippered canvas tote bag, and smaller colorful totes for each child.
National Friends of the Library Week is Oct. 20-26. Whatever your interests, there are opportunities to volunteer. Membership is cost effective at only $25 for a family, and members can be proud to know they are making our library a better place for our whole community.
