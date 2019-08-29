{{featured_button_text}}
BIKE PATH TOUR

Golf carts travel the cart path at Palmer Hills Golf Course on a past Friends of the Bettendorf Park Foundation golf cart tour. This year's tour from Palmer Hills Golf Course to Devils Glen Park will be Monday, Sept. 9. 

 John Schultz, QUAD-CITY TIMES

The Friends of the Bettendorf Park Foundation will host a Golf Cart Tour of Bettendorf’s Recreation Trail on Monday, Sept. 9.

Participants will tour Bettendorf’s Duck Creek Recreation Trail from Palmer Hills Golf Course to Devils Glen Park and back.

Golf carts will be provided by Palmer Hills Golf Course. Participants will be allowed to drive the golf carts or a driver will be provided. Drivers must be at least 15.

Stops will be made at several sites along the way. Tours, which will be about two hours round-trip, will depart at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Parking will be available at Palmer Hills Golf Course, 2999 Middle Road.

There is no fee. Drinks will be provided.

Tours are limited to no more than 70 people per tour. Reservations are required.

Online, phone, and walk-in registrations will begin Thursday, Aug. 29. To register online, go to www.bettendorf.org/register. Deadline for registration is 4 p.m. Sept. 6 or until the tours fill.

Tuesday, Sept. 10, is the rain date.

For more information, call Bettendorf Parks & Recreation at 563-344-4113.

