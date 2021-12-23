From Bettendorf to Broadway: 2005 Bettendorf graduate plays keyboard for ‘Lion King’

Danny White was five years old when he began picking out tunes on the family piano that he had heard on TV or otherwise been exposed to.
His older sister, who was taking lessons, asked him how he did that without notes.
It became apparent that Danny had a natural talent for music and “soon after that, my parents got me started in lessons,” White said one recent day from his home in Manhattan’s northern Washington Heights neighborhood.
Today, the 2005 graduate of Bettendorf High School makes his living playing keyboard, and on the Thursday after Thanksgiving, made his Broadway debut. He played “keys 1” — the lead keyboard position — for “The Lion King” at the 1,621-seat-capacity Minksoff Theatre in New York City.
Except for the 18 months that Broadway was shut down because of COVID, “The Lion King” has been playing continuously since it debuted in 1997, and is currently the highest grossing musical, according to entertainism.com.
Given White’s natural talent, there was little doubt that he probably would follow music as a career, but the move to musical theater took time to develop.
Following his graduation from Bettendorf, White attended the University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls, where he earned a bachelor’s degree with a double major in piano performance and music: theory-composition. But even with that in hand, “it wasn’t apparent right away” what he would do, he said.
A semester studying composition on the graduate level at Florida International University, University Park, wasn’t a good fit, “neither the school nor the avant-garde compositions the professors there were involved with,” White said, so he returned to the Quad-Cities.
And that’s when things began to gel.
Beginning in 2010, White got involved in theater and ended up acting, directing and performing in 16 productions in two years, working everywhere from Circa ’21 and Harrison Hilltop Theatre Company in Rock Island and Davenport to the Quad-City Music Guild and the Countryside Community Theater in Moline and Eldridge.
The two years were a busy, exciting time, and White thrived. “It turned out musical theater was the correct combination,” he said.
Tristan Tapscott, a long-time presence in Quad-City theater, recalls meeting White when Tapscott’s Hilltop group needed a piano player. Instantly, Tapscott realized that “Danny was always one of those people who is the most talented person in the room.”
“He is a singular talent,” Tapscott said. “When he opened on Broadway, that wasn’t a shock to us at all. He’s a genius in a lot of ways. We worked on countless shows together and there’s nobody quite like him. There are not a lot of artists who can do what he does – play guitar compose, sing, act.”
Working with White, Tapscott said he felt there were “no limits to what he was going to achieve.”
Going on the road
As a next step from the Quad-Cities, White sent a “cold call” application to a Florida-based company called NETWorks Presentations that was doing a national musical tour of “Shrek.” White didn’t hear back for months, then got a call to join the show in Yakama, Washington.
For almost a year — September 2011 to June of 2012 — he played “keys 2” — the backup keyboard position — for all performances and worked as associate conductor. Although keyboard is usually associated with piano, it can produce a huge range of sounds, including strings, brass and woodwinds.
“Shrek” toured throughout the United States as well as to Malaysia and China, including Shanghai. During days off, White got to travel to Beijing and see the Great Wall of China.
His next opportunity was with Maryland-based Prather Entertainment for a six-month tour of “Fiddler on the Roof” playing “keys 1” and conducting. That was followed by a 10-month run back with NETWorks Presentations for “The Beauty and the Beast,” as “keys 2” and conducting two performances a week.
Beginning with “Shrek,” White came to realize that many of the musicians he met came through the University of Cincinnati’s master’s of music program, where they did orchestral conducting in musical theater, then went “on to do amazing things on Broadway.”
Cincinnati provides a network of connections that can expedite careers, a kind of pipeline to success, White said.
So White got his master’s at Cincinnati, then moved to New York City and where he landed a job as associate director for Disney Theatrical Group’s national tour of “The Lion King.” He conducted two-three shows per week, taught and coached music with ensemble members and played keyboard for occasional performances.
When COVID hit, Broadway closed and after about six months, White decided to travel, buying a converted camper and driving, biking and hiking across the country, including to 24 national parks, from the Everglades in Florida to Yosemite in California.
In August, Broadway reopened and White contacted the man who plays “keys 1” for “Lion King” on Broadway. Every musician “has a list of subs, and I got on his list,” White said.
Although White has been playing keyboard for more than 30 years, and had played “Lion King” for 10 months on the road, he admits to feeling a little nervous at his Broadway debut because of the “exposed parts” — that is, those sequences in the show that are virtually keyboard solos.
All went well, though, and he’s played “keys 1” twice more since then.
At present, Broadway performances are “iffy” because of COVID — "Lion King" is taking the holiday week off because of COVID-19 concerns — but White has found his calling.
In addition to playing keys and conducting in musical theater, he would like to get involved in a more creative capacity, collaborating with people who want to develop their own productions that might one day make their way to the professional stage.
“I still have a long road ahead of me,” he said.
When he’s not on the job, White creates electronic music, exploring what sounds are possible beyond physical instruments. “I enjoy synthesizing, creating instruments from scratch, inventing new sounds.”