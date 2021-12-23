From Bettendorf to Broadway: 2005 Bettendorf graduate plays keyboard for ‘Lion King’

Danny White was five years old when he began picking out tunes on the family piano that he had heard on TV or otherwise been exposed to.

His older sister, who was taking lessons, asked him how he did that without notes.

It became apparent that Danny had a natural talent for music and “soon after that, my parents got me started in lessons,” White said one recent day from his home in Manhattan’s northern Washington Heights neighborhood.

Today, the 2005 graduate of Bettendorf High School makes his living playing keyboard, and on the Thursday after Thanksgiving, made his Broadway debut. He played “keys 1” — the lead keyboard position — for “The Lion King” at the 1,621-seat-capacity Minksoff Theatre in New York City.

Except for the 18 months that Broadway was shut down because of COVID, “The Lion King” has been playing continuously since it debuted in 1997, and is currently the highest grossing musical, according to entertainism.com.

Given White’s natural talent, there was little doubt that he probably would follow music as a career, but the move to musical theater took time to develop.