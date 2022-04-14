From organs to owls, Bettendorf expo offers closer look at science and math

J. Dave Murcia, director of the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, was joined by Bubo, a great horned owl, to talk about birds of prey during the Bett STEM Expo on Saturday, April 2, at Bettendorf Middle School. The annual event featured fun and educational science, technology, engineering and math activities for kids.
Eli Dowd, 3, and Isaac Dowd, 6, make some music with Ben Schwind, education coordinator of the River Music Experience.
Brooklyn Fox, 8, of Bettendorf, examines some preserved animal organs.
Hunter Foster, 7, of Sherrard, Ill., blows a large bubble.
Joseph Sampson, a junior at Monmouth College in Monmouth, Illinois, assists Hunter Foster, 7, of Sherrard, Ill., and Robert Robbins, 12, of Bettendorf, in creating new shapes with bubbles.
Eli Seneli, 6, of Bettendorf, visited the Quad City Botanical Center's carnivorous plant exhibition and planted a seed to take home during the Bett STEM Expo.
Britt Vickstrom, a volunteer from Nahant Marsh, talks about turtles with Ryder, Isabella and Lindsay Minch of Bettendorf during the Bett STEM Expo.
Addison Robbins, 11, a student at Mark Twain Elementary, partakes in a speed challenge at the Bett STEM Expo.
From organs to owls, plants to physics, and music to meteorology, children of all ages discovered the fun of science through hands-on experiments and interactive displays during the Bettendorf Community School District's 15th annual STEM Expo on Saturday, April 2, at Bettendorf Middle School. More than 30 different vendors provided hands-on activities for children and their families centered around science, technology, engineering and math.
Eli Seneli, 6, of Bettendorf, visited the Quad City Botanical Center's carnivorous plant exhibition and planted a seed to take home during the Bett STEM Expo.
Joseph Sampson, a junior at Monmouth College in Monmouth, Illinois, assists Hunter Foster, 7, of Sherrard, Ill., and Robert Robbins, 12, of Bettendorf, in creating new shapes with bubbles.
Hunter Foster, 7, of Sherrard, Ill., blows a large bubble.
Brooklyn Fox, 8, of Bettendorf, examines some preserved animal organs.
Eli Dowd, 3, and Isaac Dowd, 6, make some music with Ben Schwind, education coordinator of the River Music Experience.
Addison Robbins, 11, a student at Mark Twain Elementary, partakes in a speed challenge at the Bett STEM Expo.
