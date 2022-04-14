 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
From organs to owls, Bettendorf expo offers closer look at science and math

From organs to owls, plants to physics, and music to meteorology, children of all ages discovered the fun of science through hands-on experiments and interactive displays during the Bettendorf Community School District's 15th annual STEM Expo on Saturday, April 2, at Bettendorf Middle School. More than 30 different vendors provided hands-on activities for children and their families centered around science, technology, engineering and math.

Photos: Bett STEM Expo

